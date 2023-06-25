40 years of India's 1983 World Cup win: Why Kapil Dev's 175 against Zimbabwe is the single-greatest ODI innings played

The legendary cricketing feat performed by Kapil Dev during the 1983 World Cup has been immortalized in the annals of Indian cricket. Passed down through generations, this awe-inspiring innings has taken on mythical proportions, despite the absence of visual documentation – the BBC was on strike that day. The lack of recorded footage only adds to the enchantment surrounding this extraordinary achievement, allowing us to celebrate Kapil as a hero through the power of imagination, much like the mythical tales of ancient heroes.

Kapil Dev's remarkable innings of 175 not out against Zimbabwe in the 1983 Cricket World Cup is the stuff of legends.(Getty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This innings deserves to be embellished with fanciful storytelling, free from the limitations of reality. Picture the excruciatingly difficult skier missed by Grant Paterson on the boundary when Kapil was in the nineties, the fortuitous strokes that defied gravity before safely landing in no-man's land, and the mishits that miraculously reached the short boundary aided by the pitch on the edge of the square. Every great feat requires a touch of fortune, and despite its minor imperfections, Kapil's supreme innings elevated Indian One Day cricket to unprecedented heights.

What a defeat against Zimbabwe meant for India

Had India suffered a defeat that day, their chances of reaching the semi-finals would have plummeted, perhaps never to recover. The early collapse, with the score at 9 for 4 and 17 for 5, suggested an impending loss before lunch. Yet, the eventual victory shattered the team's belief in the realm of impossibility, defying the prominent writing on the wall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Buoyed by this triumph, India went on to comprehensively defeat Australia in the next game, followed by victories in the semi-final and final that would forever be etched in cricketing folklore. However, it was this particular match, this pivotal innings, that marked the watershed moment in the history of Indian cricket.

Rumors abound of an Indian spectator capturing the action on a handheld video camera. But if such a film exists, it has eluded the millions of cricket-lovers yearning to catch a glimpse of this splendid feat. Instead, the innings resides in our fantasies, akin to the enchanting tales of fairy tales.

Kapil sets Tunbridge Wells on fire

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The picturesque Tunbridge Wells cricket ground, an hour away from London, provided a beautiful yet volatile backdrop for the events that unfolded that day. Despite its serene appearance, this ground had witnessed violence in the past, such as the pavilion being set ablaze by militant suffragettes in 1913. And now, Kapil's furious strokes scorched the turf, igniting the atmosphere with their intensity.

The crowd, primarily expat Indians, filled the small ground, traversing between marquees and hospitality tents. They were captivated by the fireworks emanating from Kapil's bat, leaving an indelible mark on their collective memory.

The start of the innings was anything but auspicious. Kapil won the toss and elected to bat, encountering a pitch that offered bounce and assistance to seamers. Zimbabwe's Peter Rawson and Kevin Curran, both exceptional bowlers in such conditions, made the ball dart off the seam and bounce disconcertingly, dismissing Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth without them making an impact.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kapil Dev is mobbed by fans after his innings of 175 not out against Zimbabwe. (Getty)

Mohinder Amarnath's dismissal soon followed, leaving India reeling at 9 for 3. Sandeep Patil's departure further deepened the crisis, reducing the score to 9 for 4. At this juncture, a bemused Kapil strode onto the field to join Yashpal Sharma. However, only eight runs later, Yashpal fell victim to an outswinger from Rawson, leaving India teetering at 17 for 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Concerned organizers approached Dave Ellman-Brown, Chairman of the Zimbabwe Cricket Union, fearing that the match would conclude before lunchtime, rendering it farcical. However, Ellman-Brown wisely advised them to remain hopeful, citing Zimbabwe's upset victory over Australia in the previous round as an example of the game's unpredictable nature.

India possessed a resilient lower order, and Roger Binny displayed sensible batting alongside Kapil. Taking advantage of Zimbabwe captain Duncan Fletcher's questionable bowling changes, Kapil unleashed a barrage of strokes, driving, cutting, and pulling with remarkable ease. The removal of Zimbabwe's threatening bowlers Curran and Rawson only eased the pressure on Kapil, who continued to dominate with his powerful and innovative strokeplay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At 77, John Traicos managed to dismiss Binny, but Kapil remained undeterred. Ravi Shastri's subsequent dismissal at 78 for 7 further fueled concerns of a swift conclusion before lunch. Nevertheless, India's deep batting lineup proved its mettle. Madan Lal, a skilled batsman at number 9, supported Kapil effectively, accumulating a crucial 62-run partnership.

The comeback of Zimbabwe's Curran, who had been pummeled by Kapil, brought Madan Lal's demise at 140 for 8. However, the damage had been done, and Curran appeared a mere shadow of his earlier self. Syed Kirmani, India's number 10, entered the fray and efficiently rotated the strike, allowing Kapil to unleash his masterful strokeplay.

A rampaging century for the ages

Kapil's century arrived in just 72 balls, and from there, he accelerated further, reaching an unbeaten 175 off 138 deliveries. His innings was characterized by a blend of classical shots and ingenious strokes that left spectators in awe. Although most of his fours rebounded off the short boundary, his sixes soared over the longer field, displaying the sheer power of his bat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kapil Dev was unstoppable that day. (Getty)

The final score of 266 for 8 in 60 overs was a remarkable achievement after the disastrous start. However, Zimbabwe, buoyed by their previous upset victory, posed a formidable challenge. While they made a decent start, Indian medium-pacers struck at crucial junctures, exposing the inexperience of Zimbabwe's fledgling team. Despite a valiant counter-attack from Curran, Zimbabwe ultimately succumbed to the pressure, losing by 31 runs as Kapil sealed the victory by catching Traicos off his own bowling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a poignant gesture, Kapil bent down to kiss the turf of the Tunbridge Wells ground, paying homage to the site that witnessed the most magnificent innings of his illustrious career. Sunil Gavaskar, a witness to countless matches, regarded it as the best limited-overs innings he had ever seen.

Kapil's heroic performance not only defied expectations but also changed the course of Indian cricket forever. It serves as a testament to the power of resilience, belief, and audacious strokeplay. Though no moving images capture this historic feat, it lives on in the realm of imagination, forever cherished like a captivating fairy tale.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON