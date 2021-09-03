4th Test: Fans bring cake to celebrate Mohammed Shami's birthday, India pacer obliges by cutting it with them - Watch

Mohammed Shami may not be part of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval but the India pacer gave the fans a huge reason to cheer as he celebrated his birthday with them on Day 2.

Shami, who missed playing the Test due to a niggle, was walking on the side-lines when he came across a section of fans with a huge birthday cake in hand. After repeated requests, Shami obliged the crowd and ended up cutting the cake with them much to the delight of the fans.

Shami's act is similar to an incident from 2019, when during a Test match against Sri Lanka, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson did the same. Williamson was fielding before he spotted a section of the Sri Lankan crowd with a cake in hand.

The New Zealand skipper, in between overs, rushed to the fans and cut the cake. The crowd from the stands somehow managed to surround Williamson, with some feeding the cake to the New Zealand captain and shaking hands with him.

Shami played the first three Tests of the series and picked up 11 wickets. He picked up 3/28 in the drawn Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and 4/95 in the loss at Headingley. Besides his contribution with the ball, Shami orchestrated some fireworks with the bat as well, scoring an unbeaten 56 in the second innings of the Lord’s Test, which India famously won by 151 runs.

It was Shami's second Test fifty – the first one had also come in England back in 2014 – as he and Jasprit Bumrah added an unbeaten 81-run partnership for the ninth wicket, allowing India to set England a target of 272 to win, in response to which, the home team was bowled out for 120.