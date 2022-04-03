'500-600 runs this IPL will bring him into contention': Jaffer backs 22-year-old to become all-format regular for India

Shubman Gill could bring him into contention for selection in the Indian white ball teams if he puts up the kind of performance he put up against Delhi Capitals in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill, who had been criticised for his low strike rate in previous editions of the IPL, smashed 84 off 46 balls.

Gill was especially effective against Kuldeep Yadav, who had won player of the match in DC's first game of the season and had taken a wicket before he bowled his first ball to the 22-year-old opening batter.

“He played him really well. Anything that was pitched up, he went straight and chose the right option. Very happy to see him do well, I think he has got it in him to play all three formats,” said Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo.

Gill is among the first choices for India in the opening slot in Test cricket and is widely rated as a future star. However, he is yet to make a serious case for himself in limited overs international cricket.

"He just needs to develop his power game a little bit. I think this IPL has a lot more importance for him because he is not currently in the radar for white ball cricket. 500-600 runs in this IPL will bring him into contention.

“He played according to the wicket. Once it settled down a little bit, it started coming on to his bat nicely. I think he likes pace on the ball. There wasn't much spin, he was hitting it through the line and he is a class batter anyway. He is not somebody who is scared of hitting the ball in the air. We have seen that in Test cricket as well, he has taken on the bowlers. It is just about the power game in the death overs which he needs to develop. He is a very fine player,” said Jaffer.

Gill's innings helped Gujarat post a total of 171/6 and they eventually won the match