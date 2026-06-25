9-year-old boy Rohan takes six wickets in an over to make his dad proud on Father’s Day

Now and then, from the world of cricket comes extraordinary news of extraordinary feats. 9-year-old Rohan has done something which happens once in a while. Yes, six wickets off six balls. Basically, a six-wicket maiden.

Rohan poses with his father after his feat.(BBC (Family Handout))

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Rohan, who plays for the Under 9s at the Great Shelford Cricket Club near Cambridge, achieved the feat against Histon this past Sunday. Thanks to his bowling, his side won the match by 26 runs and needless to say, he was chosen man of the match. "I play for my school team and Great Shelford. I joined when I was around seven," Rohan told the BBC. "It rarely ever happens," he added.

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Incidentally, Rohan did the unthinkable on Father’s Day, and his dad Narain was in attendance to watch his son in action, creating those magical scenes on the ground. The 54-year-old was thrilled to have seen Rohan at his best, at such a young age. To say Narain was pleased as punch would be an understatement. "To get one wicket is a great achievement for someone so young, but wicket after wicket, I was so proud," Narain said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Just him playing at the local cricket team was a great achievement. I don't think I realised how rare an achievement it was," he added. Vishal Gupta is one of the coaches at Rohan’s Great Shelford Cricket Club, and he officiated at the game in the capacity of an umpire. His admiration for Rohan and his feat knew no bounds. "I took my umpire hat off and threw him up in the air with his team. Everyone was clapping about it. I don't think I will ever see it again. It was amazing," he said. Even the opponents were happy! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Just him playing at the local cricket team was a great achievement. I don't think I realised how rare an achievement it was," he added. Vishal Gupta is one of the coaches at Rohan’s Great Shelford Cricket Club, and he officiated at the game in the capacity of an umpire. His admiration for Rohan and his feat knew no bounds. "I took my umpire hat off and threw him up in the air with his team. Everyone was clapping about it. I don't think I will ever see it again. It was amazing," he said. Even the opponents were happy! {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Head coach Lucas Green said everyone was so happy for Rohan that when he took the sixth wicket off the last ball of his over, the supporters of both sides couldn’t stop themselves from running onto the pitch. "When the wickets fell, off the sixth ball everyone ran onto the pitch. The other team was so happy for him... and he and his team-mates enjoyed the moment," Green said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Head coach Lucas Green said everyone was so happy for Rohan that when he took the sixth wicket off the last ball of his over, the supporters of both sides couldn’t stop themselves from running onto the pitch. "When the wickets fell, off the sixth ball everyone ran onto the pitch. The other team was so happy for him... and he and his team-mates enjoyed the moment," Green said. {{/usCountry}}

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Back in the day, fans from the stands did run towards the players to celebrate after the match was over. It was some sight. However, it doesn’t happen nowadays because of security reasons. It’s not that frequent in school or club cricket either but then Rohan had done something that really warranted this kind of celebration.

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