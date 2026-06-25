...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

9-year-old boy Rohan takes six wickets in an over to make his dad proud on Father’s Day

Rohan’s feat led his team, Great Shelford Cricket Club, to a 26-run victory. To say that he was unplayable would be an understatement.

Updated on: Jun 25, 2026 02:54 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Now and then, from the world of cricket comes extraordinary news of extraordinary feats. 9-year-old Rohan has done something which happens once in a while. Yes, six wickets off six balls. Basically, a six-wicket maiden.

Rohan poses with his father after his feat.(BBC (Family Handout))

Rohan, who plays for the Under 9s at the Great Shelford Cricket Club near Cambridge, achieved the feat against Histon this past Sunday. Thanks to his bowling, his side won the match by 26 runs and needless to say, he was chosen man of the match. "I play for my school team and Great Shelford. I joined when I was around seven," Rohan told the BBC. "It rarely ever happens," he added.

Also Read: Manna from heaven for Suryansh Shedge: the super talented finisher needs to start well in Ireland and England T20Is

Incidentally, Rohan did the unthinkable on Father’s Day, and his dad Narain was in attendance to watch his son in action, creating those magical scenes on the ground. The 54-year-old was thrilled to have seen Rohan at his best, at such a young age. To say Narain was pleased as punch would be an understatement. "To get one wicket is a great achievement for someone so young, but wicket after wicket, I was so proud," Narain said.

Back in the day, fans from the stands did run towards the players to celebrate after the match was over. It was some sight. However, it doesn’t happen nowadays because of security reasons. It’s not that frequent in school or club cricket either but then Rohan had done something that really warranted this kind of celebration.

 
cricket
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / 9-year-old boy Rohan takes six wickets in an over to make his dad proud on Father’s Day
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.