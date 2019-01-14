A ‘gentleman’ is always a gentleman - Mumbai Police takes indirect dig at Pandya, Rahul

Mumbai Police took an indirect dig at suspended India cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul through their official Twitter handle on Monday. The duo was sent home from Australia after they were caught in the eye of a controversy following their appearance in popular TV show Koffee With Karan.

Pandya and Rahul made sexist remarks against women on the show and now, Mumbai Police have come out with a unique way to school the public against doing the same. Their post read: “A ‘Gentleman’ is a Gentleman, always and everywhere.”

A ‘Gentleman’ is a Gentleman, always and everywhere. pic.twitter.com/oANwZH2WwY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 14, 2019

Meanwhile, the two cricketers have tendered “unconditional” apologies for their comments amid Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai saying that the BCCI should correct the two players, not end their careers.

However, despite the apologies tendered by the duo, 10 BCCI units demanded a Special General Meeting to appoint an ombudsman for carrying out an inquiry. Rai’s fellow Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji wants an inquiry done by CoA and the BCCI office-bearers.

“Yes, Hardik and Rahul have submitted their reply to the fresh show-cause notices that were served to them. They have tendered unconditional apology. The CoA chief has instructed the CEO to conduct an inquiry as per clause 41 (c) of the new BCCI constitution,” a senior BCCI official said.

