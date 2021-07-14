'A great achievement for me': Shikhar Dhawan reveals his role as India captain in Sri Lanka tour

India’s captain for the Sri Lanka tour Shikhar Dhawan said it was a big achievement for him to lead a young Indian side in white-ball cricket. Dhawan, who is the most experienced player on tour, will captain India for the first time when the ODI series begins on July 18 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

“It is a big achievement for me that I have become the captain of the Indian side,” Dhawan said on Star Sports’ show ‘Follow the Blues’ ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka series.

The left-hander who is set to open the batting for India in all six matches – three ODIs and three T20Is – said his job as the captain is to keep everyone together.

“As a leader, my idea is to keep everyone together and happy – that is the most important thing. We have got a lovely bunch of boys, great support staff, and we have worked earlier as well,” Dhawan said.

Dhawan will get a lot of help from former India captain Rahul Dravid, who has been named as the head coach for this Sri Lanka tour.

“When I was the captain of India A, Rahul Dravid was the coach, and I have been to NCA many times, so there is a good bond. I am sure we will have great energy, and it will be seen when we play,” Dhawan said.

Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya are the most experienced players of the India squad currently in Sri Lanka that has as many as six uncapped cricketers. Most of the regular India cricketers including captain Virat Kohli and vice captain Rohit Sharma are in England preparing for the five-match Test series which begins from August 4.

Dhawan said it will be a great opportunity for the likes Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham to go out there and fulfil there dreams.

“Happy to get the youngsters in the team and see their dreams come true. It’s a big thing that these youngsters have come from their respective hometowns with certain dreams, and their dreams are getting fulfilled. And now, they should enjoy the journey which landed them in Team India, and they should know the value of their strength and how to improve it.

"There are seniors in the team, so the youngsters will learn from them, and vice versa, we will get to learn from the youngsters. Whenever I meet the youngsters they often have new ways of thinking, and I try to learn things which will help us, and it is both way learning,” Dhawan added.