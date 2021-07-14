'Definitely disappointed at Hardik not being named India captain for Sri Lanka tour': Pandya's childhood coach

There were reports that there was a two-way battle going on between Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya for the India captaincy for Sri Lanka tour but eventually the opening batsman got the nod from the selectors. While the selectors did not give a reason for their choice, it did appear that they went with Dhawan as the captain because he was the most experienced cricketer on the tour.

Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka white-ball series, Hardik Pandya’s childhood coach Jitendra Singh, however said, he was definitely disappointed that his ward was not named India captain for the Sri Lanka tour.

“Definitely, I was,” Singh told CricketNext when he was asked whether he was surprised at Hardik not getting the captaincy.

Hardik, who is a regular in white-ball cricket, has represented India in 11 Tests, 60 ODIs and 48 T20Is. Singh said the all-rounder could have been a good investment as far as captaincy is concerned in white-ball format.

“He could have been a great option as he can play for five to seven years. He has got new thoughts and has a lot of energy. He could have been a good investment (in captaincy) especially for the white-ball format,” he said.

Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice captain) and Hardik are the most experienced members of the Indian squad currently in Sri Lanka as most of the regular stars including captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma are currently in England with the Indian Test side.

There have been question marks over Hardik’s bowling as he has not bowled a single over in the last two IPLs and even while playing for India he has not been regular with the ball in hand.

“I want him to perform more as an all-rounder. If his alignment and bowling action is better, he will definitely be. He is very serious regarding his bowling,” said Singh.

Singh, however, added that Hardik is good enough to hold his spot in the side purely as a batsman as he can bat in any situation.

“He has always been flamboyant and wanted to express himself. He can bat in any situation. He has learnt quickly and added new dimensions in his batting. His maturity as an international batsman is pleasing and he will improve further,” he said.

India will play three ODIs, starting on July 18 followed by three T20Is in Sri Lanka.