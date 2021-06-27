'A huge mistake': Former selector highlights two players that India should have taken to England

Team India has been facing a lot of scrutiny after their disappointing loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final. Virat Kohli and Co. were favourites heading into the match due to their impressive form in Test cricket in the past 7-8 months. But the Indian players were below-par at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton as they lost the first-ever WTC final by 8 wickets to New Zealand.

There have been questions raised around the selection of players for the final while criticism has been levelled at some of the senior cricketers of the team who failed to perform at the crucial stage.

Former selector Sarandeep Singh wasn't happy with the selection of the 15-man squad for the WTC final. Sarandeep said that not taking "your best swing bowler" Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the tour of England is a huge mistake and Shardul Thakur should have been a part of the 15-man squad for the WTC final that India lost.

Since Thakur was not a part of the 15-man squad, he could not be drafted into the playing eleven as the fast bowling all-rounder after rain in Southampton made conditions more favourable for the pace bowlers.

And not picking Bhuvneshwar for the WTC final and the five Tests against England starting August 4 is baffling, said Sarandeep whose tenure ended with the triumph in Australia earlier this year.

"The playing eleven picked two days ago before the game was perfect with two spinners in it. But it should have been changed as the conditions got more conducive to fast bowling (after rain),"Sarandeep told PTI.

"You picked the two spinners (Ravinchandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja) because they can bat. The only fast bowler who could bat was Shardul and he was not in the 15. He should have been there in the 15-man squad irrespective of whether he made the eleven or not eventually."

Talking about a fit-again Bhuvneshwar, who has been named vice-captain for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka next month, Sarandeep said the crafty pacer was an automatic pick in the UK squad.

"Not taking Bhuvi to England is a huge mistake. He is the best swing bowler you have and he is not even part of the squad."

"Our bowling has been fine for a while now but the problem is the batsmen. (Shubman) Gill could not perform in the home series against England. He played well in the opening session with Rohit (in WTC) but could not convert. Gill has to take responsibility now and absorb the pressure.

"What is clear now is that you can't play defensive too much if the ball is doing a lot. Whether it is (Cheteshwar) Pujara or (Ajinkya) Rahane or anyone else. You have to bat out of your comfort zone after a certain point to counter the conditions..

"It is too early to call for an overhaul but change of approach is very much needed from the batsmen. Even in Australia the lower order made those crucial runs. We need players to take the pressure off Kohli and Rohit."

Sarandeep also highlighted the fact that India have not been able to win an ICC event under Kohli despite playing well consistently.

"They deserve to win, they are playing well for over four years but why it is not happening means there is something wrong," he added.

(with PTI inputs)