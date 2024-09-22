Chennai [India], : Indian veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin had a memorable outing at the home ground of MA Chidambram Stadium in Chennai, which was filled with milestones and records solidifying his status as one of the greatest all-rounders produced by the country. A look into Ashwin's milestone, record filled home outing at Chennai during 1st IND-BANG Test

Indian spinning duo of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took India to a comfortable victory of 280 runs over Bangladesh in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

In the match, Ashwin played a memorable knock of 113 runs in 133 balls, with 11 fours with two sixes. After going wicketless in the first innings, he took 6/88 in the second innings to earn the 'Player of the Match award.

This was fourth instance of Ashwin securing a century and five-wicket haul in a Test. Only England legend Ian Botham is ahead of Ashwin in this aspect, having managed to do this feat five times.

Also, this is Ashwin's 37th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Now, he has tied with legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne for joint second-most fifers in the longest format of the game. The only one ahead of Ashwin is Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 67 five-wicket hauls.

Now, Ashwin has also completed 750 international wickets, becoming only the second Indian bowler to do so after spin legend Anil Kumble . In 282 international matches, Ashwin has taken 750 wickets at an average of 25.63, with the best figures of 7/59. He has 28 four-fers, 37 fifers and eight ten-wicket hauls in international cricket. He has overtaken West Indies icon Courtney Walsh to become 12th highest-wicket taker in international cricket.

Ashwin has also overtaken Walsh to become the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, having taken 522 wickets in 101 Tests at an average of 23.70, with a best spell of 7/59. Walsh had taken 519 wickets in 132 Tests.

The 38-year-old all-rounder has a fine record at his home stadium, MA Chidambram Stadium. In five Tests and seven innings, Ashwin has scored 331 runs at an average of 55.16, with two centuries and a fifty. Also, he has taken 36 wickets at an average of 22.91, with the best figures of 7/103.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma , Shubman Gill , and Virat Kohli . Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan , Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah and Akash Deep broke the back of Bangladesh batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Bangladesh was bundled out for 149 runs in their first inning and trailed by 227 runs.

In their second innings, India once again lost their top-order quickly and was struggling at 67/3. But centuries from Gill and Rishabh Pant helped them reach 287/4 before the innings was declared. Bangladesh was set a massive 515 to win.

Bangladesh started off the run-chase well, with openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam putting up a 62-run opening stand. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto held the innings together as Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were among the wickets. At the end of day three, Bangladesh was 158/4, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan unbeaten.

On the final day, Ashwin and Jadeja ran through the Bangladesh line-up, bundling them out for 228 runs, with Shanto playing a fighting knock of 82 in 127 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

Ashwin ended the inning with figures of 6/88, while Jadeja took 3/58. Bumrah got one wicket.

Ashwin secured the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round show.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.