'Ravi, Virat must have done the same thing': Engineer on Shastri, Kohli copping criticism for attending book launch

Former wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer, like many more, was disappointed at the cancellation of the fifth Test between India and England which, was scheduled to start Friday at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester, in wake of Covid-19 fears. But disappointment aside, Engineer was confused over the contrasting reports that were emerging and linked to the entire development.

Some reports suggested that Indian players, despite returning negative tests a day before the game, were hesitant in taking the field, whereas some also suggested that all Indian players were ready to take the field, which left Engineer puzzled.

"It's a big news but also disappointing news. But to be honest, I don't know what's happening because we are getting conflicting reports. On one hand, I'm hearing that all 11 Indian players are fit to play, whereas in England the reports say that Indian team has said they cannot the field. Hence, they have requested the ECB to cancel the game," Engineer told Sports Tak.

"But, apart from anything else, it is disappointing because we were looking forward to beating England again convincingly and win 3-1, but that is not going to happen unfortunately. I don't know what is happening. Everyone is in the dark. I'm sorry I can't give you any more information. I wish I knew."

Engineer weighed in on India coach Ravi Shastri copping criticism, along with captain Virat Kohli for risking themselves by attending the former India all-rounder's book launch. Shastri's upcoming book is titled 'Stargazing: The Players in My Life', and its launch was August 31, two days before the start of the 4th Test, which Kohli was also part of. And just five days later, Shastri tested positive for Covid. The blame game shifted automatically towards Shastri but Engineer feels pointing fingers at the head coach or captain is unfair.

"People are blaming Ravi Shastri for it. He has done wonders for Indian cricket. He has done tremendous... Ravi and Virat both. You can't blame them for going to a book launch. They did not go outside the hotel; they were inside. It's very easy to blame somebody, to pinpoint somebody," Engineer added.

"People keep coming to us for selfie, and all the time you can't say no. Ravi and Virat must have done the same thing, or shaken hands with people. But how would they know if someone is Covid positive? So you can't really blame Ravi and Virat although I believe a lot of blame is being laid on him."