'A lot of misconception is that...': Hardik Pandya opens up on being 'dropped' from Team India after 2021 T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya witnessed a dream start with home franchise Gujarat Titans as the team claimed the IPL crown in its maiden season. Hardik, who proved a revelation in his first leadership role after leaving Mumbai Indians, earned praise for his decision-making in the 10-team competition dominated by the Titans. The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder snared three wickets in the final and notched up 34 runs as his IPL side defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in front of 105,000 fans in the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hardik has had his fair share of injury troubles in the lead-up to this year's IPL season. A back injury kept him out after the T20 World Cup last year but the 28-year-old proved his fitness with 487 runs and eight wickets in 15 games to earn a recall for the five-match T20I series versus South Africa.

Hardik, who missed international action during the lay-off, has clarified that it was his own decision to take ‘long breaks’ while recovering. There were rumours about the all-rounder facing the axe due to his injury struggles.

"Lot of people don't know that I took off; It was my decision. A lot of misconception is that I was dropped. You get dropped when you are available. Thankful to the BCCI as they allowed me to take long breaks and did not even force me to come back," said Hardik in a video shared by Gujarat Titans on Twitter.

Hardik last played for India during the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. But the current scenario can also lead to him being given the leadership role when the national team faces Ireland in two T20Is in June.

Hardik, who makes a return to the Indian setup with the South Africa T20 series, said he will look to continue his stellar IPL form. After leading the Titans to the IPL title in debut season, he told reporters that his next goal is to "win the World Cup for India no matter what happens."

"The old Hardik will be back. Now the fans are back, it's time for me to make comeback. A lot of matches are going to be played and I'm looking forward to it. What I did for my franchise, I will also make sure that I can also do the same for my country," Hardik underlined in the Titans' video.

