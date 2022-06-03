Mohammad Azharuddin predicts when Virat Kohli will 'come back to form': 'He has not done much this year'

Virat Kohli's batting form is probably the hottest topic going on in Indian cricket at the moment. That Kohli has gone century-less since November of 2019 and how the big scores have dried up is not only worrying his fans but also cricket greats around the world. No matter how much Kohli says he is not too bothered by it, the fact that Kohli hasn't been scoring runs with the same consistency as he once did is an alarming concern for the Indian team.

Kohli finished IPL 2022 with 341 runs at an average of 22.73 is alarming. And with a packed calendar ahead, including a World Cup, it is imperative that Kohli returns to form. Weighing in on the topic, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin feels Kohli has played way too much cricket lately and has predicted the Indian batting star to roar back to form during the England tour.

"When Kohli gets a 50, it seems he has failed, of course, he has not done much this year. Everybody, even the best, goes through a bad phase in their career. Kohli has been playing a lot of cricket and now that he has got a little break, hopefully, he will come back to form in England," Azhar told GulfNews.

India will begin their tour of England with the rescheduled Test match from last year starting July 1 at Edgbaston, after which Rohit Sharma and Co. will play T20Is and three ODIs starting July 7. Azharuddin played down the idea of Kohli struggling technically. In the IPL 2022, Kohli endured three first-ball ducks, a couple of run outs and a soft dismissal when he looked good. Kohli scored two fifties and on both occasions, appeared the old version of himself. But good scores aren't coming consistently, but Azhar reckons a bit of luck can change everything.

"There is nothing wrong with his technique. Sometimes you also need a little bit of luck. If he gets one big score, a big hundred, the aggression and the confidence will come back," said the former India captain.

