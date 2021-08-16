'A new day but pain has only increased': Fans on Twitter express disappointment after Pakistan loses thriller to Windies

“The West Indies have won, in most remarkable Test victory!" These were the first words of commentator Ian Bishop the moment the home team sealed an outstanding and thrilling one-wicket win against Pakistan in the first Test. While it was ecstasy for one team, it was agony for another and fans of Pakistan took to Twitter to express the hurt by the result.

Under the leadership of Kraigg Brathwaite, the Windies went up 1-0 in the series at Sabina Park, Jamaica. While numerous users hailed the team for holding their nerves, there were some who couldn't believe it.

ALSO READ| India vs England: Vikram Rathour speaks on alleged 'ball-tampering' incident at Lord's

Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to Pakistan's loss:

It was veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach and his teenage protege Jayden Seales that combined for a brave last-wicket, 17-run stand to carry West Indies to a one-wicket win over Pakistan in the first cricket Test.

Seales earlier took 5-55, his first five-wicket haul in Tests, as the West Indies dismissed Pakistan for 203 in its second innings, a lead of 16

The home team then slumped to 16-3 before a half-century by Jermaine Blackwood helped it advance to 111-6.

The match was in the balance when Jason Holder was out to the last ball before the tea interval with the West Indies on 114-7, still 54 runs from victory.

In a thrilling final session in which each run and each wicket altered the balance of the match, Roach shared a partnership of 28 with Joshua Da Silva before finally combining with Seales to see the West Indies home on 168-9.

Roach said his unbeaten 30 was the most important innings of his 66-Test career “by far, by far."

He was full of praise for the batting and bowling efforts of the 19-year-old Seales, who became the youngest West Indies bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test innings.

“He is a star for the future," Roach said. "His five wickets speaks wonders about our cricket.”