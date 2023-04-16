'A player like Prithvi...': DC assistant coach Shane Watson rushes to Shaw's defence after duck vs RCB in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals saw their winless run continue in IPL 2023, crashing to a 23-run defeat vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Bengaluru on Saturday. The David Warner-led side have failed to win a single game this season, and are bottom of the standings with five defeats from five matches.

Prithvi Shaw has been in poor form in IPL 2023. (Rahul Singh)

Delhi haven't really been able to sort out their permutations and combinations, and it has been further affected by poor form of the players, especially opener Prithvi Shaw. He has been disappointing with the bat so far, registering 0, 15, 0, 7 and 12. He was run out for a duck in the second delivery on Saturday.

Commenting on Shaw's form, DC assistant coach Shane Watson said, "Prithvi came off after sitting for 20 overs until the impact player rules came in. Otherwise he would be out there running around ready to take off and run that a little bit faster."

"Prithvi is as skilled as any other batter in India. And everyone has seen that from the time he made his Test debut. The biggest thing for him is just to be able to allow himself to access the skills with no fear of making a mistake or getting out.

"He can take down the best bowlers in the world and in all conditions. A player like Prithvi does not just fall out of a tree", he further added.

Shaw, who came in as an Impact Player during the chase, was dismissed in the fourth delivery of the first over. Receiving a full delivery from Mohammed Siraj, wide outside the off stump, the batter could only guide it to the right of cover and set off for a single. But Anuj Rawat at cover dived to his right and stopped the ball, got up quickly and took aim at the non-striker's end. He got a direct hit and Shaw was well short of the crease.

Chasing a target of 175 runs, DC reached 151/9 in 20 overs, with Manish Pandey registering 50 off 38 balls. Meanwhile, Vyshak Vijay Kumar took three wickets for RCB and Siraj scalped two dismissals.

Initially, RCB posted 174/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a half-century by Virat Kohli, who smacked 50 off 34 deliveries. For DC's bowling department, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each.

