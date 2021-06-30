Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘A tough match with lot of hard work over last two years’: Taylor reveals the moment from WTC Final he’ll ‘never forget’
cricket

‘A tough match with lot of hard work over last two years’: Taylor reveals the moment from WTC Final he’ll ‘never forget’

Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor spoke about the winning moment and said he would never forget that.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 07:48 PM IST
New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor celebrate after winning the ICC World Test Championship Final(Action Images via Reuters)

New Zealand’s World Test Championship final win against India will go down as one of the iconic moments in the history of cricket. Despite the first four days getting affected due to rain, the Black Caps put up an extraordinary bowling show on the reserve day. The Kiwi pacer quartet bowled out India for 170 and then skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor remained unbeaten to ensure an eight-wicket win over India for their maiden world title.

The Kiwi players have arrived in New Zealand with the prestigious Test Mace and are serving a 14-day quarantine before reuniting with their families. Meanwhile, veteran batsman Ross Taylor spoke about the winning moment and said he would never forget that.

Speaking in a virtual media interaction, he said, “Once the winning runs were hit, walking off with him (Willamson) and the discussions afterwards, it's something that I'll never forget. It was still touch and go when I went out there to bat; to get through that hard period and Kane’s been a fantastic captain and ambassador for the game and our country.”

ALSO READ | ‘Don’t want to do it anymore’: Bangladesh umpire quits after Mahmudullah, Shakib misbehaviours in Dhaka Premier League

“And for him to be out there and on that last ball before, he sort of gave me a stare: ‘hurry up and finish it’ so that he doesn't have to. So, it was nice to hit the boundary and celebrate what was a tough match with a lot of hard work over the last two or so years,” he added.

Taylor feels the World Test Championship triumph has ‘probably’ made up for the heartbreak of the ODI World Cup final two years ago.

“I guess at the start of my career, there was a few ups and downs. We played in a few inconsistent sides, but, no, I guess over the last few years, the team has built into a fantastic consistent side and after the heartbreak of the 2019 World Cup, this is definitely the highlight and I think probably makes up for that,” said Taylor.

(With PTI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ross taylor kane williamson india vs new zealand
TRENDING NEWS

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Puppy gets a smaller puppy pal and she can’t control her excitement. Watch

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP