‘Don’t want to do it anymore’: Bangladesh umpire quits after Mahmudullah, Shakib misbehaviours in Dhaka Premier League

Bangladesh cricket umpire Moniruzzaman has decided to quit following the mishap in the recently-concluded Dhaka Premier League, which also involved Mahmudullah. The Bangladesh cricketer was penalized TK 20000 for his on-field misbehaviour in a match where Moniruzzaman was on TV umpire duties.

Mahmudullah, who was leading Gazi Tank Cricketers, was found guilty of committing a level-2 offense during a match against Prime Bank Cricket Club. He lost his cool after a decision was turned down and lied down on the adjacent pitch to express his discontent.

Moniruzzaman is currently included in Bangladesh’s ICC Emerging Panel and was considered to make it to the elite programme. While speaking in an interview with Cricbuzz, he stated that the behaviour of Mahmudullah towards him is one of the biggest reasons behind his decision to leave the profession.

“Enough is enough for me and I don’t want to do umpiring anymore. I have some self-respect and want to live with it. Umpires can make mistakes but if we are treated in this manner, there is no point in doing it anymore because I am not in it just for the money,” Moniruzzaman was quoted as saying.

A few days ago, former Bangladesh captain Shakib-al-Hasan also came into the limelight for losing his temper and misbehaving with the on-field umpire. The veteran all-rounder expressed his rage twice on the field – once by kicking off the stumps and then uprooting them and throwing them away on the pitch.

Commenting on Shakib’s act, Moniruzzaman said, “I was not involved in Shakib's game. The way he behaved was something very hard for me to digest. In the Mahmudullah match, I was the TV umpire and watching the episode closely. It left me numb and at that point, I decided not to carry on with umpiring.”