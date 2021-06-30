'Why no mask?': Rishabh Pant spotted at England vs Germany Euro 2020 Round of 16 game, fans flood batsman with questions

The Indian cricket team is currently on a three-week break, holidaying in different parts of the UK before they reassemble in the bubble on July 14 ahead of the start of the India vs England Test series. With the Euro 2020 taking place, it was only a matter of time before some of the players made it to the stadiums to witness the spectacle live.

While India captain Virat Kohli is out spending time with wife Anushka Sharma, while Rohit Sharma is doing the same with his family, India wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant was present at the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany at the London's Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

Pant at the Euro 2020 game broke the internet, as he was spotted with three friends, who rather looked very similar. "Good experience watching England vs Germany," Pant tweeted while posting a couple of images.

Good experience watching ⚽️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

Shortly after the pictures were posted, Pant's timeline got flooded with comments and questions from fans, ranging from why he wasn't wearing a mask to some simply telling him to go to sleep to asking the batsman about the team he was supporting. Going by the images, it appears that Pant and his friends returned happy with England's 2-0 win over Germany given that the people the India batsman was hanging out with were sporting the Three Lions jersey.

Here are some of the comments posted on Pant's Twitter timeline.

Nice. Rishabh - is no one wearing mask there? — CA Gautam C Jain (@gautammardia) June 30, 2021

Bhai which Team you are supporting in Euro 2021? — Kunal 17 (@kunal_sarcastic) June 30, 2021

Rishabh yesterday:

"Come on Kane.....Come on Kane...."😂🔥 — 𝕾𝖚𝖉𝖎𝖕𝖙𝖆 𝕭𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖗𝖏𝖊𝖊™ (@bsudipta062) June 30, 2021

Good.. but all your friends look alike — Yogesh Deshmane (@deshmane_ame) June 30, 2021

My dream to click a picture with you🥰 — Rishabian Priyanshu (@RishabianP) June 30, 2021

Jacket in summer? I can see Mumbai boy do this but for boy from UK and Delhi it's weird. — Lokesh (@FakeCricFan) June 30, 2021

Enjoy.. But.. I Think.. You All Indian Batters Should Watch Yourself As Well. . How You Are Playing Against Good Swing Bowling.. Spend Time In Nets Instead.. Like #ViratKohli You People Just Focusing On Earnings.. And Not On Country's Pride Or Fans Satisfaction.. #Cricket — TRY (@LifeBeingURSelf) June 30, 2021

Hey, Brother kindly focus on your game and leave other games aside. — Rajan Singh (@RajanSinghTalks) June 30, 2021

Raheem Sterling scored in the 75th minute to give England a late lead in the match, which was doubled 11 minutes later with captain Harry Kane netting to take his team into the quarterfinal of the Euro 2020. In other matches, World Champions France were stunned by Switzerland, losing 4-5 in penalties after the score was locked a 3-3. Joining them was Ukraine, who progressed to the final 8 with a 2-1 win over Sweden.