Home / Cricket / ‘A youngster steps up and wins you game, this is what this tournament is about': Kohli lauds Bharat's heroics against DC
cricket

‘A youngster steps up and wins you game, this is what this tournament is about': Kohli lauds Bharat's heroics against DC

IPL 2021: After winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on KS Bharat's heroics against DC.
'A youngster steps up and wins you a game against a top side like Delhi': RCB skipper Kohli 'very happy' for KS Bharat after IPL 2021 heroics against DC(BCCI/IPL)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 08:00 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

KS Bharat's final-ball six against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Royal Challenger Bangalore's (RCB) final group game continues to garner attention. It was a moment that the entire RCB franchise enjoyed and so much as so skipper Virat Kohli, after winning the toss today against KKR ahead of the Eliminator, made a mention of the magnificent innings again.

En route to remaining unbeaten on 78 off 52 balls in Dubai, the wicketkeeper-batsman also stitched a 111-run stand with Glenn Maxwell. Needing 5 runs to win off the final ball, Bharat tonked Avesh Khan back over the umpire's head for 6. 

FOLLOW LIVE: RCB VS KKR ELIMINATOR

Kohli said: “A youngster steps up and wins you a game against a top side like Delhi. Very happy for KS. This is what this tournament is all about. Meetings have been pretty short and sharp. We have the ability to win games, nothing changes this being an Eliminator.”

Before the coin toss, Maxwell also heaped praise Bharat's innings, saying: 

“He (Bharat) was pretty buoyed after the last game. Obviously it was an amazing night, probably we were behind the game for the lot of it and to finish off like that was a great way to head into the playoffs. Nice to win a game like that, gives the group a lot of confidence going forward. Just been ultra-consistent, been really comfortable in my technique and in my role, carrying on that consistency has been really rewarding.”

Topics
ks bharat virat kohli royal challenger bangalore ipl 2021
