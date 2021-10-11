‘A youngster steps up and wins you game, this is what this tournament is about': Kohli lauds Bharat's heroics against DC

KS Bharat's final-ball six against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Royal Challenger Bangalore's (RCB) final group game continues to garner attention. It was a moment that the entire RCB franchise enjoyed and so much as so skipper Virat Kohli, after winning the toss today against KKR ahead of the Eliminator, made a mention of the magnificent innings again.

En route to remaining unbeaten on 78 off 52 balls in Dubai, the wicketkeeper-batsman also stitched a 111-run stand with Glenn Maxwell. Needing 5 runs to win off the final ball, Bharat tonked Avesh Khan back over the umpire's head for 6.

Kohli said: “A youngster steps up and wins you a game against a top side like Delhi. Very happy for KS. This is what this tournament is all about. Meetings have been pretty short and sharp. We have the ability to win games, nothing changes this being an Eliminator.”

Before the coin toss, Maxwell also heaped praise Bharat's innings, saying:

“He (Bharat) was pretty buoyed after the last game. Obviously it was an amazing night, probably we were behind the game for the lot of it and to finish off like that was a great way to head into the playoffs. Nice to win a game like that, gives the group a lot of confidence going forward. Just been ultra-consistent, been really comfortable in my technique and in my role, carrying on that consistency has been really rewarding.”

