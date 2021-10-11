RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021 Eliminator: Will Virat Kohli's stint as RCB captain come to end?
IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs KKR, Eliminator: The stage is set for an epic encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders as they fight for survival in the Indian Premier League 2021 tournament. If RCB lose, Kohli's stint as RCB captain will end without winning a trophy. But if they manage to go past KKR, then RCB will get a chance to play Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier, from where they can book a spot in the final.
Follow live score and updates of IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Eliminator:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 11, 2021 05:24 PM IST
RCB vs KKR Eliminator: Full Squads
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora
-
Oct 11, 2021 05:12 PM IST
RCB Predicted XI vs KKR
You know there may be a key change in RCB's line-up today!
Our RCB's Predicted XI vs KKR: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Dan Christian, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
-
Oct 11, 2021 05:03 PM IST
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB
Want to make final changes to your Dream XI and MyCircle11 teams? We may help you.
Our KKR's Predicted XI vs RCB: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi
-
Oct 11, 2021 04:18 PM IST
IPL 2021 Eliminator, RCB vs KKR - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2021 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both the teams have had a tough road over the years - but can they book a spot in the final?
