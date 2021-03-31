'He should be getting 2-3 wickets every game': Aakash Chopra predicts IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner

With the Indian Premier League 2021 set to begin next week, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra made an early prediction on who may end up winning the Purple Cap this year.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, in a video uploaded on his Facebook page, listed Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as his favorite to end up as the season's highest wicket-taker. He also opined that Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid's SRH teammate, and Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah will give the leg-spinner a very tough fight for the prize.

“I am going with Rashid Khan. His chances of picking the most wickets are bright this season. Amongst the fast bowlers, you could look at Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar,” Chopra said.

He further explained his reasons for picking Rashid as his first-choice for the honor.

“I am going with Rashid Khan because his first five games are in Chennai. Then he plays four in Delhi. He is playing nine out of 14 games on spin-friendly wickets. He would be feeling that he has won a lottery. Should be getting two to three wickets every game,” he added.

Rashid has often troubled batsmen with his quickness and sharp turns in the IPL. He is a wicket-taking option for SRH and has been successful against the opposition's top and middle-order over the years.

In IPL 2021, Rashid ended his campaign in the UAE with 20 wickets at a stunning economy of 5.37 in IPL 2020. Despite having a good season, he was 10 wickets short of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap award as Kagiso Rabada bagged 30 wickets to claim the prize.

In his 62-match IPL career so far, which began in 2017, the 22-year-old has pocketed 75 wickets in 62 matches at an economy rate of 6.24.

SRH begin their season against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11.