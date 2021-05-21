'It was as if he was Indian': Chopra recalls when Indian fans gave standing ovation to AB de Villiers at Dharamsala

AB de Villiers enjoys massive popularity in India. The former South Africa captain, known to the world as Mr 360 degree because of his ability to hit unique shots all around the park, has garnered a cult-like following in India, that sometimes rivals that of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and even MS Dhoni. While De Villiers has decided not to return to international cricket, Indian fans will still get to see him in the Indian Premier League, hopefully for a few more years to come.

Speaking on de Villiers' popularity among Indian cricket fans, former India batsman Aakash Chopra recalled a match between India and South Africa in Dharamsala where ABD received a standing ovation from the crowd.

"If we see Indian cricket's immediate span, Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit are the three players who cause a roar when they enter the ground. I saw a similar standing ovation given to AB de Villiers before the match. It was as if he was an Indian," Chopra said in a recent video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

"The kind of love and affection, and the admiration he has generated in Indian hearts. There are a few moments that get etched in your mind, which remain with you forever. This was such a moment which happened to me with regards to AB de Villiers during an India-South Africa match in Dharamsala," Chopra added.

"His Test and ODI career numbers are wonderful. He scored 8765 runs in Tests at an average of 50.66. He reached close to ten thousand runs in ODIs, 9577 runs at an even better average of 53.50, and a strike rate above 100. That's phenomenal," Chopra further went on.

"But his T20I numbers, he has played 75 matches which are quite a few, but only 1672 runs in that at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 135. He did not hit a century and ten half-centuries. But if you see T20s, there is a difference of chalk and cheese between his T20I and T20 numbers. He is a runaway match-winner in T20s, he was the same player in Tests and ODIs but for whatever reason his performances for South Africa in T20Is were not that good," Chopra said.

"It could be because the team was not winning and there was a lot of pressure on him but that happens with RCB also where the team does not win but he still does well. A little bit of paralysis by analysis. I remember a World Cup where his team decided that he does well when he comes after 10 overs," he signed off.