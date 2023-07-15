‘Aap se zyada ball khel gaya’: Kishan compares Rahane with West Indies No.11, India vice-captain reacts; video viral

Apart from Ravichandran Ashwin's craftsman-like bowling and Yashasvi Jaiswal's record-breaking marathon knock on debut, what has really grabbed the headlines during the India vs West Indies first Test is the stump microphone chatter. The decibel levels of the stump mic are generally controlled by the broadcasters and in the series opener between India and West Indies, it was high enough to be audible to the viewers. Players from both sides were heard talking among themselves and even discussing ways to outfox the opposition.

Ishan Kishan trolled Ajinkya Rahane

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was among the three debutants - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Alick Athanaze being the others - in this Test, was easily the best in passing comments to both his teammates and also the opposition.

After he was heard passing on instructions to Virat Kohli, giving suggestions to captain Rohit Sharma and then warning Shubman Gill on the first day of the series opener in Dominica, Kishan on Day 3 was heard trolling teammate and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

It happened towards the fag end of Day 3 when India needed 1 wicket to win the Test match. Kishan and a few other Indian fielders, including Virat Kohli, were totally amused by the batting of West Indies No.11 Jomel Warrican. The left-arm spinner frustrated the Indians with his unusual batting stance and unorthodox shots against R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Warrican managed to hit three boundaries and score 18 runs, adding to the disbelief of the Indian fielders. It was around that, Kishan was heard telling Rahane that Warrican has now played more balls than the Indian vice-captain. "Aap se zyada ball khel gaya yeh, Ajju bhai (He has now played more balls than you)," Kisha said while taking his position. Rahane, who was standing in the slips, seemed a bit taken aback by the sledge from his own teammate and asked "Haaa? Kyaa (what)?".

‘Aap se zyada ball khel gaya’: Rahane bemused by Kishan's stump mic troll, comparison with Windies No.11; video viral

Rahane was dismissed for 3 off 11 balls earlier in the day when he failed to control his uppish drive off Kemar Roach.

The experienced right-handed was not the only one trolled by Kishan during Warrican's 18-ball stay in the middle. Shubman Gill, who too faced only 11 balls before getting dismissed received the same sledge from India's keeper a few deliveries later.

Thankfully for India, Warrican did not last much longer as Ashwin trapped him in front to finish the match. That was the all-rounder's 7th wicket in the second innings. He returned with a match-haul of 12 wickets to play a major role in India's thrashing West Indies by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was given the Player of the Match for his stunning knock of 171. That is the third highest score by an Indian on Test debut only behind Shikhar Dhawan (187) and Rohit Sharma (187).

