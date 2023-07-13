'Rohit bhai phir gaali denge...': Stump mic catches Ishan Kishan warning Shubman Gill; video viral

India's debutants Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan had fruitful beginnings in their Test careers. Making their first appearance for India in red-ball cricket, both Jaiswal and Kishan showed little nerves and appeared unfazed during Day 1 of the first India vs West Indies Test match in Dominica. Kishan, the more experienced of the two courtesy of his white-ball exploits for India, was playing second-fiddle for once. Jaiswal was the one hogging the majority of the limelight but Kishan went about his business rather confidently. Ishan Kishan (with helmet) was caught giving a warning to Shubman Gill (not in frame)

Kishan was handed his Test cap as India decided to drop KS Bharat. The latter had very little to show in the five Tests that he played. While there were question marks over Kishan's glovework, he did a splendid job behind the stumps on the opening. The low diving catch he took off Shardul Thakur's bowling to get off the mark in Test cricket was the biggest proof.

Kishan gave further proof of his keeping skills by taking a sharp catch off Jadeja's bowling in the second session.

Apart from his keeping, what also caught the eye on Day 1 was his constant chirpiness behind the stumps. One didn't miss Rishabh Pant that much as Kishan continued to serve hilarious verbal volleys at the Windies batters and also to the Indian fielders.

He was also seen passing on instructions to Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma and the other fielders but his conversation with Shubman Gill perhaps took the cake.

It was right before the start of the 65th over of the West Indies innings when Kishan was heard telling Gill to be wary of Rohit Sharma. Stump mic caught him warning Gill: "Rohit bhai (Rohit Sharma) phir gaali denge tereko (Rohit Sharma will abuse you again)."

Video: Stump mic catches Ishan Kishan warning Shubman Gill about Rohit Sharma's rage in IND vs WI 1st Test

The video of the incident went viral and moments later, Ashwin got the final wicket thanks to a sharp catch by Gill. India bowled West Indies out for 150 after they opted to bat. Ashwin broke multiple records to end up with figures of 5/60.

In reply, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma did not put a foot wrong to take India within touching distance of taking a lead. At lunch on Day 2, India were 146/0 with Jaiswal (62*) and Rohit (68*) going strong

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON