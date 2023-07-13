Home / Cricket / India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Can Jaiswal score big on debut? Focus on Gill, Kohli too
Live

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Can Jaiswal score big on debut? Focus on Gill, Kohli too

Jul 13, 2023 05:54 PM IST
OPEN APP

India vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Follow live score, latest updates and scorecard of IND vs WI cricket match, at the Windsor Park Dominica.

India vs West Indies Live Score Latest Updates, 1st Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and Rohit Sharma (30*) will resume batting as India take on West Indies on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match at the Windsor Park in Dominica today. In response to West Indies' first innings total of 150, India reached 80/0 at Stumps on Day 1 and trail by 70 runs with Jaiswal and Rohit building a steady opening partnership. Earlier, R Ashwin took a five-wicket haul and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 150. Alick Athanaze top-scored for them with a knock of 47 runs off 99 balls. On Day 2, India will be aiming to dominate in what is turning out to be a one-sided affair. Meanwhile, West Indies will be seeking an early breakthrough.

India vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 2
India vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 2(AFP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 13, 2023 06:09 PM IST

    IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Ashwin speaks

    Ravichandran Ashwin said he was not at all surprised by the pitch on offer at Windsor Park but the veteran India all-rounder also insisted that the pitch is likely to get slower as the Test match progresses. “Not surprised with the pitch, expected it to be a bit dry. In my previous tours of West Indies, when it spins, it also tends to be slow,” he said.

  • Jul 13, 2023 05:54 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Who can trouble India batters?

    The West Indies do not have the same quality in their spin department as India but Cornwall and Warrican can be a handful on a surface that is offering enough turn and bounce. The Indian batters should also be wary of the extra bounce that Alzarri Joseph generates and the experience of Kemar Roach and Jason Holder.

  • Jul 13, 2023 05:23 PM IST

     IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Rohit and Jaiswal to start fresh

    Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal had their unsettling moments in the final session of Day 1 but they managed to return to the hut unharmed. They will star afresh on Day 2 and look to bat West Indies out of the game.

  • Jul 13, 2023 05:05 PM IST

    India vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 2: What went wrong for West Indies?

    A few of their batters, especially captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood, will be kicking themselves for the shots they played. The pitch had enough assistance for the spinners, which made it all the more imperative not to play across the line but both the right-handers did exactly after getting set. The lower order was never going to stand in front of a rampaging Ashwin and Jadeja. Now, it's damage control time for them. Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican have to replicate what Ashwin and Jadeja did if the hosts want to make a comeback in this Test. If Rohit and Jaiswal get off the blocks on Day 2 like they did yesterday, then this Test match could slip away from the Windies' grasp very quickly.

  • Jul 13, 2023 04:52 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Ashwin, the legend

    The fact that he didn't feature in the WTC final against Australia still hurts Ashwin. But he is experienced and skilful enough to channelise that energy into performance. Ashwin did exactly that on Day 1. He became the third India to claim 700 international wickets and also registered his 33rd five-wicket haul in Test matches to bamboozle the West Indies. Yes, the pitch offered something for the spinners but the way Ashwin foxed the Windies openers was impeccable.

  • Jul 13, 2023 04:40 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: How things stand

    Here we go again! Another exciting day of Test cricket awaits us at Windsor Park in Dominica. As things stand now, India are well and truly in the driver's seat. After losing the toss, the Rohit Sharma-led side bowled West Indies out for 150. Ravichandran Ashwin picked five wickets while Ravindra Jadeja sneered three. For West Indies, only debutant Alick Athanaze showed some resistance with a fluent 47-run knock but the rest were all at sea in front of the Indian spinners.

    In reply, debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma gave India the perfect start by taking them to stumps at 80/0

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west indies cricket india cricket team india vs west indies + 1 more

India great's humongous prediction for Yashasvi Jaiswal during IND vs WI Test

cricket
Published on Jul 13, 2023 05:58 PM IST

The veteran of 105 Tests said Yashasvi Jaiswal should target a century on debut against the West Indies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (R) of India sweeps in the 1st Test vs West Indies(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

MLC trophy unveiled, commentators for maiden season announced

Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders meet in the opener of the Major League Cricket at Grand Prairie Stadium.

The captains gather around the Major League Cricket trophy(MLC)
cricket
Published on Jul 13, 2023 04:47 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Major League Cricket 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch MLC 2023

Get full details on when and where to watch Major League Cricket 2023 in India.

The trophy for Major League Cricket 2023(MLC)
cricket
Published on Jul 13, 2023 04:47 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs West Indies Day 2 Live: Can Jaiswal score big on debut? Focus on Kohli

India vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 2: Follow live score, latest updates and scorecard of IND vs WI cricket match, at the Windsor Park Dominica.

Live India vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test Day 2(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 05:54 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Don't know if Dravid brainwashed me…': Ashwin unplugged after record spell

Ashwin said he is unsure whether Rahul Dravid's words "brainwashed" him into believing in the India head coach's theory.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Dravid
cricket
Published on Jul 13, 2023 04:22 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Ishan heard instructing Kohli, sledges WI batter in stump-mic compilation

India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan made his Test debut on Wednesday as the side took on West Indies in first of the two-match series.

Ishan Kishan made his Test debut against the West Indies in Dominica on Wednesday(Twitter)
cricket
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 02:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

IND W vs BAN W 3rd T20I Highlights: B'desh get famous win but India take series

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Highlights, 3rd T20I: Follow live score and latest updates of IND W vs BAN W cricket match and scorecard, straight from Dhaka.

Live India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score 3rd T20I (BCCI)
cricket
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 04:43 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Could’ve been the highest point in my career…': Ashwin revisits WTC Final snub

After taking a brilliant five-wicket haul against the West Indies, Ashwin revisited being left out of the playing XI in the last month's WTC Final.

Ravichandran Ashwin, of India, bowls during day one of the First Test between West Indies and India(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 12:26 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Back to Ashwin’s constant search for excellence

Enjoying his game after WTC final snub, taking a fifer, becoming third Indian to take 700 wickets, dismissing father-son duo—it’s all in a day’s work for Ashwin

India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls against West Indies on day one of the first Test(AP)
cricket
Published on Jul 13, 2023 10:23 AM IST
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata

Ex-India opener on Shubman's no.3 request: ‘No one’s given that luxury…'

Shubman Gill will be batting at no.3 after Yashasvi Jaiswal opened for India in the first innings of the Dominica Test.

Shubman Gill during the WTC Final against Australia in June 2023(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 10:24 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Nobody contacted me…': Vihari's explosive revelation over Test snub

There are few names, who despite making significant contribution are no longer projected to be in the selection radar.

File photo of Hanuma Vihari in action(AP)
cricket
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 08:16 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Walsh goes berserk after Siraj's ‘match-winning’ catch sparks injury fear

India vs West Indies: Siraj did not lose control of the ball even after a hard landing which left him winded for a brief period.

Mohammed Siraj nearly injures himself while taking a stunning catch
cricket
Published on Jul 13, 2023 07:28 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Shubman breaks into sudden dance as Kohli stands still during 1st Test

Shubman Gill looked in jolly mood as the Windies innings was drawing to a close, breaking into sudden dance moves on Day 1.

Shubman Gill (R) shows his dance moves in the Caribbean(Twitter)
cricket
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 08:17 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Full list of records scripted by Ashwin in India vs West Indies 1st Test

Ashwin also shattered Anil Kumble's record to become the Indian bowler with most number of bowled dismissals in Tests.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of Alzarri Joseph(AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 13, 2023 06:37 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ashwin fires outright 'Jaiswal' warning to West Indies after record-fest outing

Ravichandran Ashwin gave Yashasvi Jaiswal a special mention after his impressive debut in the 1st Test between India and the West Indies.

Ravichandran Ashwin gave Yashasvi Jaiswal a special mention after his impressive debut(AP-AFP)
cricket
Published on Jul 13, 2023 06:08 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out