India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Can Jaiswal score big on debut? Focus on Gill, Kohli too

India vs West Indies Live Score Latest Updates, 1st Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and Rohit Sharma (30*) will resume batting as India take on West Indies on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match at the Windsor Park in Dominica today. In response to West Indies' first innings total of 150, India reached 80/0 at Stumps on Day 1 and trail by 70 runs with Jaiswal and Rohit building a steady opening partnership. Earlier, R Ashwin took a five-wicket haul and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 150. Alick Athanaze top-scored for them with a knock of 47 runs off 99 balls. On Day 2, India will be aiming to dominate in what is turning out to be a one-sided affair. Meanwhile, West Indies will be seeking an early breakthrough.

