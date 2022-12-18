‘Aapki dukan nahi chal rahi?’: Ex-Pakistan bowler blasts at media, says ‘they have problem with Ramiz Raja’

Babar Azam-led Pakistan were blown away by England in the first two encounter of the three-match Test series. The visitors claimed the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi, and secured the second match by 26 runs in Multan. Following the dismal show by Pakistan in the Test series, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has faced a lot of flak and reports have emerged about his exit from the position. The report stated Najam Sethi is the frontrunner to incubate the role once again.

However, ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has come out in support of Raja and lashed out at media for conspiring against the PCB chief. “Ramiz bhai is intelligent. He knows and understands cricket. Give him some time, he’ll do a good job, and he’s already doing that. Pakistani media has a problem with him. They want to remove him," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

“Aapki dukan nahi chal rahi hai kya Ramiz Raja bhai ke hone ke wajah se? (Are you not able to run your business because of Ramiz Raja?) Najam Sethi will come, and your work will resume again?” he added.

Raja has been in the position since September 2021 and Pakistan have done considerably well under his tenure. The team reached the semifinals of the last two T20 World Cups, but lost Test series against Australia and England at home.

The spinner feels fingers shouldn't be pointed at Raja for Pakistan's failure in Rawalpindi and Multan, claiming the hosts won't be able to withstand opposition's attack on a green track.

“You’ll get similar wickets in Pakistan’s home series whether Najam Sethi or Ramiz Raja or XYZ is the chairman. Nobody will give you grass because they know our team will fail on those tracks.

"There’s no mistake from the PCB chairman; it's Pakistan’s history; groundsmen are told to create supporting tracks. Don’t blame,” said Kaneria.

