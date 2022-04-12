Aaron Finch picks between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam as the master of cover drive

Kolkata Knight Riders' new recruit Aaron Finch, the captain of Australia's limited-overs team, joined the franchise recently for the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after completing international duties. Finch had a Q&A session with KKR fans on Tuesday and was asked one of the toughest question in modern-era cricket - who between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam plays the best cover drive - and the Aussie responded.

Taking to Twitter, a KKR fan asked Finch, “Aaron who do you think plays the best cover drive #AskKKR”

The Aussie immediately responded saying, “Virat Kohli and Babar Azam - it’s an absolute treat watching the two of these guys play that shot.”

Back in 2021, during his conversation with Pakistan teammate Imam-ul Haq, in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) video, Babar had revealed that he was inspired playing cover drive, his favourite shot, from South Africa legend AB de Villiers.

“I have worked really hard at this from the start. I was interested in it right from the start. I started being interested in it by watching AB de Villiers and I really liked his cover drive. At that time I used to copy the way he played those cover drives,” Babar said.

“I got started from there and then when I started playing cricket, if the net started at 2, I would be there at 11. I would train first and then do the knocking on cement tracks. That created a habit,” he added.

Talking about Finch, he joined KKR as a replacement for Alex Hales, who had cited bio-bubble fatigue as the reason behind his withdrawal from the tournament.

Finch, who had led Australia to a T20 World Cup title win last November, has overall featured in 88 T20I games scoring 2686 runs with two centuries and 15 half-centuries. He has also played 87 games in IPL, scoring over 2000 runs. He joined KKR for INR 1.5 crore.

He had earlier gone unsold at the mega auction in February. KKR will be Finch's record ninth IPL franchise, the most by any player in the tournament history. He was first picked by Rajasthan Royals in 2010 before he moved to Delhi Daredevils for two seasons. This was followed by stints in Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

