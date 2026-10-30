...
...
Next Story

Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid headline India's squad for U19 Asia Cup

The BCCI named India's squad on Friday. Lakshya Raichandani will lead the Boys in Blue.

Updated on: Oct 30, 2026, 15:10:28 IST
By HT Sports Desk
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday confirmed the squad for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup, set to be played in Oman. Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid headline the squad, while the team will be led by Lakshya Raichandani.

Aaryavir Sehwag (File image) (Aaryavir Sehwag - Instagram)
Aaryavir Sehwag (File image) (Aaryavir Sehwag - Instagram)

India will begin their campaign on November 6 against Nepal, while the high-profile match against Pakistan will go ahead on November 8. The group stage for the Boys in Blue will come to an end on November 10 against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The tournament will begin on November 5 with the final scheduled for November 14. India are placed in Group A while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final, which will be held on November 12.

More about Aaryavir and Anvay

Both Aaryavir and Anvay recently featured in the Youth series against Australia. Aaryavir returned with scores of 28, 47 and 34. On the other hand, Anvay aggregated 134 runs in the three matches, with his highest score being 87. Before the contest against Australia, Anvay also featured in India U19's matches against Sri Lanka.

India U19 squad: Lakshya Raichandani (captain), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (vice-captain), Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wicketkeeper), Rajat Baghel (wicketkeeper), V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood.

Group stage fixtures:

India vs Nepal - November 6

India vs Pakistan - November 8

India vs UAE - November 10

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

indian cricket team
Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams, players update on Hindustan Times.
Get live cricket scores, match updates, schedules, results and ICC rankings. Follow the latest news, statistics and performances of top teams, players update on Hindustan Times.
Home/Cricket/Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid headline India's squad for U19 Asia Cup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks