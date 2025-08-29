AB de Villiers calls India's new fitness drill Bronco Test, ‘one of the worst’: ‘Those lungs would burn’

Former South Africa captain and legendary batter AB de Villiers sounded alarm bells about the much-discussed Bronco Test, calling it one of the most gruelling fitness drills he’s ever done. Strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux recently introduced the fitness test in Indian cricket, sparking conversation around player endurance and selection standards. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers(PTI)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, de Villiers revealed that he was introduced to the drill early in his career and recalled just how demanding it can be.

“I actually didn't even know when the team told me about it. I said, ‘What is a Bronco Test?’ But when they explained it to me, I knew exactly what it was. I've been doing it ever since I was 16 years old,” de Villiers said. “Over here in South Africa, we call it the sprint repeat ability test.”

The former batter, known for his explosive agility and elite fitness during his playing days, admitted that the test often left him gasping for air — especially in South African conditions.

“It’s one of the worst you can do,” he added. “I very clearly remember at the University of Pretoria, also at SuperSport Park, in the cold winter mornings of South Africa in particular, where there’s not a lot of oxygen. The altitude here is, I think, 1,500 meters above sea level. So, not a lot of oxygen, and those lungs would burn.”

The Bronco Test is a continuous shuttle run drill that includes repeated sprints over 20m, 40m, and 60m, performed five times in succession without breaks — covering a total of 1,200 metres. Unlike the Yo-Yo test, it is continuous and tests cardiovascular endurance and aerobic capacity under high stress.

With Indian cricket placing renewed emphasis on fitness, the introduction of the Bronco Test by Le Roux — who previously worked with the Indian team in the early 2000s and has vast experience in South Africa and the IPL — signals a new benchmark for conditioning, especially for the team’s transition into a more demanding multi-format calendar.