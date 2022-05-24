AB de Villiers confirms return to RCB in IPL 2023, says ‘glad Virat Kohli said it'

Legendary South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers confirmed that he will return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year and join the Royal Challengers Bangalore set-up. de Villiers, however, did not give many details about his role but it is more or less confirmed that he won't return to RCB as a player. He could join the team as a consultant or a mentor before the start of IPL 2023. Interestingly, former RCB captain Virat Kohli, in a conversation with Danish Sait, had hinted that de Villiers is likely to join the RCB team next year.

"I am glad that Virat's confirmed it," de Villiers told VUSport. The former South Africa captain said he would love to return to witness the Chinnaswamy stadium (RCB's home ground in Bangalore) in full capacity. "To be honest, we haven't decided anything on it yet but I will be around the IPL next year, I am missing it, don't know in which capacity yet. I have heard that there might be some games in Bangalore next year and I would like to visit my second home and watch the full capacity Chinnaswamy stadium - I am looking forward to it," de Villiers added.

de Villiers, who last played for RCB in IPL 2021, decided not to return to the chas-rich league this year. Kohli, who too decided to step down as RCB captain ahead of this season, said he misses him a lot and expects him to join RCB in some capacity soon.

“I miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly, quite regularly. He keeps messaging me. He was in the US recently watching golf. Augusta Masters is what I heard it was called. So he told me he was there experiencing it with his friends and family. So we stay in touch and he’s very keenly watching RCB and hopefully will be here next year in some capacity,” Kohli had told Danish Sait earlier.

de Villiers is one of IPL's most successful overseas cricketers. He started off his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils but moved to RCB in 2011 and played 11 seasons for the franchise till last year. The prolific right-hander is RCB's second-highest run-scorer with 4522 runs in 157 matches.

