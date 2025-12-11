AB de Villiers nods to Gautam Gambhir’s approach in white-ball cricket but stresses limits: ‘There’s a fine line’

Proteas legend AB de Villiers has backed Gautam Gambhir’s view on floating the batting order in ODIs, but he also emphasised that there needs to be a clear balance when making such changes. Gambhir’s strategies have faced scrutiny in Test cricket; yet, his record in white-ball formats remains strong, highlighted by his victories in the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup. The Indian head coach’s approach continues to draw criticism, particularly regarding the batting order, as he favours a rotating lineup rather than a fixed XI, especially in white-ball cricket. AB de Villiers backs Gautam Gambhir’s flexible batting strategy but also warns him.(PTI Images)

After India’s 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa, Gambhir reflected on white-ball batting, stressing that aside from the openers, the order shouldn’t be rigidly fixed.

"I think in a one-day format, you should know the template that you want to play with. I’ve always believed that in white-ball cricket, batting orders are very overrated, except the opening combination," said Gambhir after India beat South Africa 2-1 in the ODI series.

De Villiers echoed Gambhir’s views on floating batting orders in ODIs, appreciating the flexibility while stressing the need for balance and clear roles within the lineup.

"I do agree with him to a certain extent. I've always enjoyed a floating batting lineup in ODIs. But it's a fine line because you can't really play around too much with the players' roles. It's the top three, four to six, and then your tailenders who can hold the bat. It's almost like three segments, and you can really be creative with that. Play with right and left-hand combinations and certain situations of the game," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

AB de Villiers hails depth of Indian cricket

The former Proteas skipper lauded India’s T20 consistency, saying the team’s sustained performances in the unpredictable format reflect the strong depth and structure of Indian cricket.

"It has been incredible, especially for a T20 format. It's the most volatile format of the three, and to have that kind of consistency tells you there must be something going on that's heading in the right direction. I think it's got to do with the depth of Indian cricket," said De Villiers.

Following their Test series defeat, India bounced back emphatically, clinching the ODI series 2-1 and taking a 1-0 lead in the T20I series with a commanding victory in Cuttack.