AB de Villiers reacts to RCB's win vs LSG and Rajat Patidar's match-winning hundred

Rajat Patidar emerged as the unlikely hero as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) moved a step closer from reaching the finals of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise, who made a dramatic entry to the play-offs, defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 14 runs in Eliminator 1 on Wednesday evening. (Fu

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patidar, who joined RCB as an injury replacement midway in the season, hammered an unbeaten 112 off 54 balls, helping his side pile 207/4 on the board after being invited to bat first.

Patidar's knock drew praises from every corner, which included RCB great AB de Villiers. The ex-cricketer was amazed with the show Patidar put on, calling his knock “WOW”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patidar joined the action in the first over after Mohsin Khan removed Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis on a golden duck. He then went to add a 66-run stand with Virat Kohli, who was dismissed on 25 off 24 balls by Avesh Khan.

RELATED: Full list of milestones conquered by RCB's Rajat Patidar during his epic 112 not out vs LSG in IPL 2022 Eliminator

Glenn Maxwell failed to last long and was packed in 10 balls but Patidar along with wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik helped RCB post a gigantic total on the board.

In response, Lucknow kept losing wickets in regular intervals and despite a 58-ball 79 by KL Rahul and a 26-ball 45 by Deepak Hooda, the team could only manage 193/6 in response.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bangalore will now lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Friday's second qualifier in Ahmedabad, and the winners of the contest will take on Gujarat Titans for the title on Sunday at the same venue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON