AB de Villiers reacts to Sanju Samson's return to Team India after World Cup snub: ‘He will enjoy South African wickets'

Probably hurt by the 2023 World Cup snub, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson will be aiming to make his mark in India's upcoming ODI series against South Africa. For their upcoming South Africa tour, India have excluded the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill from the ODI squad.

Sanju Samson in action for India.(Getty)

The ODI squad will be captained by KL Rahul, who was crucial cog during India's 2023 World Cup campaign, where they lost to Australia in the final. The focus will be on Samson, who was also ignored for India's ongoing T20I series vs Australia.

Commenting on Samson's return, RCB legend AB de Villiers lauded the move. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, "It’s great to see him in the team. He will enjoy the South African wickets. He stands tall when he bats. There’s a bit of bounce and movement and all the batters will be tested."

"But someone like Sanju, I think, will do well. And he also gives you an option with the gloves," he further added.

Since his ODI debut in 2021, Samson's selection for the Indian team has been highly inconsistent. In 13 ODIs so far, he has amassed 390 runs, at an average of 55.71 and 104 strike-rate, packed with three half-centuries. Samson will be hoping to capitalise on this chance and prove his critics. A good performance might see the selectors give him more chances as senior players like Kohli and Rohit will soon reach the swansong stage of their respective careers.

India's ODI series is scheduled to begin on December 17, in Johannesburg. Fans might also get to see Tamil Nadu cricketer Sai Sudharsan in action, who earned his maiden India call-up for the ODI series. The squad also has veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who will be making his comeback after controversial Asia Cup and World Cup snubs.

