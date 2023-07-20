'Knew there was something special': AB de Villiers drops colossal statement on India's 'hot prospect' before 2nd WI Test

Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers had nothing but praise for youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal after the Indian opener played a sensational knock on debut in the ongoing Test series between the West Indies and India in the Caribbean. Playing his first-ever international game for Team India, young opener Jaiswal made his mark with a brilliant century to help Rohit Sharma and Co. register a comfortable win over the hosts at Windsor Park in Dominica.

AB de Villiers was all praise for the India star(Getty Images-AP)

The Indian opener enjoyed a record-breaking stand with skipper Rohit in his debut Test against the West Indies. Jaiswal announced his arrival in international cricket by top-scoring for India in the series opener and the star batter also earned plaudits from the entire cricket fraternity. Talking about the batting exploits of the young batter, former South Africa opined that Jasiwal was the standout performer in the 1st Test between India and the West Indies.

'I knew there was something special about him'

“The player who stood out for me was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Right at the top of the order, in his first Test, it does not happen every day that a youngster plays his first Test and scores a century. The first time I saw him play in the IPL, I knew there was something special about him. You could look at him and feel how much time he has to face the ball,” De Villiers said on his Youtube channel.

Proving his mettle in his debut game, Jaiswal smashed 171 off 387 balls to break multiple records at Dominica. India's 17th batter to score a century on a Test debut, opener Jaiswal holds the record of facing the most number of balls on a Test debut. The 21-year-old is also the fifth youngest batter to score a 150 on debut in Test cricket. Riding on centuries from Rohit and Jaiswal, India crushed the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs. Young Jaiswal was also named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass.

"He has a lot of time. He is a nice, tall left-hander, the pace is not going to bother him. He has got time to make decisions and play, both against pace and spin. He is a very talented youngster, a very hot prospect for the future for Team India and I am happy to see him score that century in that match," the ex-South African skipper added.

