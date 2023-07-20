Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Knew there was something special': AB de Villiers drops colossal statement on India's 'hot prospect' before 2nd WI Test

'Knew there was something special': AB de Villiers drops colossal statement on India's 'hot prospect' before 2nd WI Test

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jul 20, 2023 06:14 AM IST

Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers was all praise for the India star after Rohit Sharma crushed the West Indies in the 1st Test.

Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers had nothing but praise for youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal after the Indian opener played a sensational knock on debut in the ongoing Test series between the West Indies and India in the Caribbean. Playing his first-ever international game for Team India, young opener Jaiswal made his mark with a brilliant century to help Rohit Sharma and Co. register a comfortable win over the hosts at Windsor Park in Dominica.

AB de Villiers was all praise for the India star(Getty Images-AP)

The Indian opener enjoyed a record-breaking stand with skipper Rohit in his debut Test against the West Indies. Jaiswal announced his arrival in international cricket by top-scoring for India in the series opener and the star batter also earned plaudits from the entire cricket fraternity. Talking about the batting exploits of the young batter, former South Africa opined that Jasiwal was the standout performer in the 1st Test between India and the West Indies.

ALSO READ: Yashasvi Jaiswal cries on video call with father after record-breaking knock in India vs West Indies 1st Test

'I knew there was something special about him'

“The player who stood out for me was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Right at the top of the order, in his first Test, it does not happen every day that a youngster plays his first Test and scores a century. The first time I saw him play in the IPL, I knew there was something special about him. You could look at him and feel how much time he has to face the ball,” De Villiers said on his Youtube channel.

Proving his mettle in his debut game, Jaiswal smashed 171 off 387 balls to break multiple records at Dominica. India's 17th batter to score a century on a Test debut, opener Jaiswal holds the record of facing the most number of balls on a Test debut. The 21-year-old is also the fifth youngest batter to score a 150 on debut in Test cricket. Riding on centuries from Rohit and Jaiswal, India crushed the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs. Young Jaiswal was also named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass.

"He has a lot of time. He is a nice, tall left-hander, the pace is not going to bother him. He has got time to make decisions and play, both against pace and spin. He is a very talented youngster, a very hot prospect for the future for Team India and I am happy to see him score that century in that match," the ex-South African skipper added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
yashasvi jaiswal ab de villiers india vs west indies
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP