‘Ab rone ka koi fayada nahi’: Ex-Pakistan bowler reacts to Ramiz Raja's scathing attack on new PCB chief Najam Sethi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently going through a restructuring mode with the recent change in guard. The government sacked former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja as the PCB chairman, bringing in Najam Sethi as his replacement. The development took place days after Pakistan endured a 0-3 defeat in the Test series against England at home.

Raja, who was terminated from his position much before his contract got over, has expressed his thoughts on the sudden sacking, during which he vehemently slammed the new PCB chief. In an hour long interaction with fans, the video of which is available on YouTube titled “Fan Forum With Ramiz Raja”.

Raja also reveals the ill-treatment he faced the morning after the decision was announced, stating he was not allowed to take his clothes, and the atmosphere felt as if FIA had raided the building.

Sharing his thoughts on the recent turn of events, former Pakistan cricketer Yasir Ali believes Raja is to be blamed for his downfall. Highlighting the shortcoming in Raja, the bowler also adviced Raja to stop crying over it.

"There were so many controversies. Considering his post, he should have acted like a leader. Instead he was fighting with media, with cricketers, getting involved in selection and pitches. He should oversee such matters instead of getting involved in petty issues.

“You say that a cricketer shouldn't face such ill-treatment, but what was he doing for the one and half years when he held the position. Why didn't he make a rule that there won't be any political interference,” said Ali during an interaction with Samaa TV.

“Ab rone ka koi fayada nahi.” (There's no point crying now)

Raja served as PCB chairman for 15 months after being appointed by former Prime Minister and Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan in September 2021. During his short stint, Pakistan made immense progress in white-ball cricket, reaching the semifinals and finals of the T20 World Cup in the previous two editions. They also reached the finals of the Asia Cup, where they defeated India at the Super 4 stage.

