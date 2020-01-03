‘Ab teri baari’: Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously trolls Kuldeep Yadav after Hardik Pandya gets engaged

cricket

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 18:34 IST

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shares a great camaraderie with teammate Kuldeep Yadav. The right-arm bowler pulled Kuldeep Yadav’s leg after the left-arm chinaman wrote a congratulatory message on Hardik Pandya’s engagement post. Pandya, who has been away from cricket due to a back injury, got engaged to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday. In an Instagram post, Hardik shared images of the couple celebrating their engagement.

Also read: Race between Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal to break R Ashwin’s T20I record

“Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged,” he wrote in the caption.

Sending across his wishes, Kuldeep commented on the post: “Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan.” (Many many congratulations).” In response to Kuldeep’s comment, Chahal wrote: “Ab teri baari (Now, it’s your turn).” In response, Kuldeep wrote: “phle Aap (You first).”

Both Kuldeep and Chahal have been included in India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. The duo were also a part of India’s squad during the recently-concluded limited overs series against West Indies, but did not get a chance to feature together for Team India in a single match.

Also read: 5 reasons why all eyes should be on India vs Sri Lanka T20Is

Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cricket later this month with the India A team in New Zealand which will also be his extended fitness test before he is drafted into the senior team. Pandya last played for India in a T20I against South Africa in September last year.