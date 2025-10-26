Abhishek Nayar returns to KKR as head coach months after being sacked as India’s assistant coach- Report

Recent reports suggest that the Kolkata Knight Riders are set to appoint Abhishek Nayar as their head coach ahead of IPL 2026. As reported by the Indian Express, Nayar was informed of the decision last week, and a formal announcement is expected soon. The former Indian all-rounder has long been embedded in KKR’s system through academy and support staff roles. Abhishek Nayar and Gautam Gambhir(@KnightsVibe/x.com)

The move would confirm KKR’s first major coaching appointment since they parted ways with Chandrakant Pandit in July. Pandit, who played the role when they became the champion in 2024, exited after three seasons, with the franchise thanking him for his contributions.

Nayar too take charge of a system he already knows

Notably, Abhishek Nayar is no stranger to KRR. The former India support-staff member rejoined the Knights’ setup this year and is regarded for his hands-on player-development work with several India internationals over the past decade. He has also served as the head coach of the WPL side, UP Warriorz, last season. This also essentially leads to an overlap, and the clarification on dual-role logistics will come once the announcement is official.

As far as the timing is concerned, with a couple of months left before the IPL 2026 mini-auction, a head coach who already understands the working culture of the franchise can shape retention logic and identify key new buys. The franchise will be eager to return to winning ways quickly after having a very ordinary run in the last season of the tournament.

With this move more or less confirmed, there is also a calendar subplot. Nayar would basically be in charge of two teams. He took charge of the UP Warriors last year, and now he will have the KKR assignment. The two tournaments have different windows; however, whether he is allowed to continue in the role with both teams will be watched closely. This also underlines his growing footprint across India’s franchise ecosystem.

KKR is gradually moving to install a development-first system, and hence, Nayar, with inside knowledge of their systems and a track record of individual turnarounds, looks like the perfect profile for the 2024 champions. With Nayar now at the helm, the fans will be keeping a close eye on the developments the franchise announces around its team composition, leading to the mini-auction for the 2026 season.