Abhishek Nayar retires from all forms of cricket

“I’m absolutely satisfied... there are so many cricketers out there who would want to be in the position I am today,” Nayar said on Wednesday.

cricket Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Abhishek Nayar during an IPL game.
Abhishek Nayar during an IPL game.(Getty Images)
         

Veteran Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar has retired from all forms of cricket.

“I’m absolutely satisfied... there are so many cricketers out there who would want to be in the position I am today. I can only be grateful and thankful to have had the opportunity to play for this long... absolutely no regrets...I’m a happy man,” Nayar said on Wednesday.

Nayar represented India in only three ODIs but his record as a first-class player is more promising.

Known as the Mumbai team’s crisis man for his penchant to bail the side out of difficult situations, the 36-year-old has played 103 first-class games, the bulk of them for Mumbai, and scored 5749 runs while taking 173 wickets.

Nayar, during his illustrious career, won many games for domestic heavyweights Mumbai during a career spanning a decade and a half.

Later on, Nayar also earned a name for himself as a coach. It was under Nayar’s guidance that Dinesh Karthik made a comeback to the Indian side in all three formats.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 13:10 IST

