Abhishek Nayar returns to KKR as assistant coach to all but confirm sacking from Team India coaching set-up

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 19, 2025 05:25 PM IST

Abhishek Nayar has rejoined the Kolkata Knight Riders amid reports of him being axed as India's batting coach.

Abhishek Nayar has returned to Kolkata Knight Riders amid multiple reports that the former India batter has been removed as the national team's batting coach, following the side's poor outing during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. India faced a 3-1 series defeat in the away series, squandering a 1-0 lead after the first Test win in Perth. Nayar had worked alongside Gautam Gambhir – the current Indian head coach – with the KKR in the previous season, too.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir (L) and Abhishek Nayar(AFP)
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir (L) and Abhishek Nayar(AFP)

(More to follow…)

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of RCB Squad, PBKS Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with GT vs DC Live and RR vs LSG Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Abhishek Nayar returns to KKR as assistant coach to all but confirm sacking from Team India coaching set-up
