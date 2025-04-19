Abhishek Nayar returns to KKR as assistant coach to all but confirm sacking from Team India coaching set-up
Apr 19, 2025 05:25 PM IST
Abhishek Nayar has rejoined the Kolkata Knight Riders amid reports of him being axed as India's batting coach.
Abhishek Nayar has returned to Kolkata Knight Riders amid multiple reports that the former India batter has been removed as the national team's batting coach, following the side's poor outing during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. India faced a 3-1 series defeat in the away series, squandering a 1-0 lead after the first Test win in Perth. Nayar had worked alongside Gautam Gambhir – the current Indian head coach – with the KKR in the previous season, too.
(More to follow…)
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table
