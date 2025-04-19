Abhishek Nayar returns to KKR as assistant coach to all but confirm sacking from Team India coaching set-up

Abhishek Nayar has returned to Kolkata Knight Riders amid multiple reports that the former India batter has been removed as the national team's batting coach, following the side's poor outing during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. India faced a 3-1 series defeat in the away series, squandering a 1-0 lead after the first Test win in Perth. Nayar had worked alongside Gautam Gambhir – the current Indian head coach – with the KKR in the previous season, too.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir (L) and Abhishek Nayar(AFP)