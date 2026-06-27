Abhishek Sharma admits where India went wrong after Ireland spring major upset: 'As a dominating team, you’ve…'

India's first match since becoming three-time T20 World Cup champions ended in a shock defeat to Ireland, as the hosts produced a disciplined all-round performance to pull off one of their biggest wins in the format. The result underlined Ireland's growing credentials in T20 cricket and offered another reminder of the progress they have made against the game's established nations. Captain Lorcan Tucker led from the front with a composed half-century, anchoring the innings as Ireland posted a competitive 182/9 from their 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma explains India's shock loss to Ireland.(X Image)

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Chasing a challenging target, India's star-studded batting line-up never found any rhythm and struggled to build meaningful partnerships. Ireland's bowlers maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings, picking up wickets at regular intervals to keep the visitors firmly on the back foot. India were eventually bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs, handing Ireland a memorable victory and an ideal start to the T20I series.

Opener Abhishek Sharma was the only saving grace for the Indian batting line-up as he smashed 49 runs off 20 balls, which was laced with seven fours and two sixes.

After the defeat, Abhishek admitted that India failed to adapt quickly enough to the conditions, saying that was the biggest factor behind the disappointing result.

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{{^usCountry}} "Its just how quickly we adapt the conditions, that's really matters as a team, because when you are playing back to back games, as a group you have to step forward and get used to the conditions, whenever you get practice sessions or probably get used to, I feel as a dominating team, you have to adapt really quick and that's what we were trying today, but unfortunately it didn't happen," Abhishek told the reporters after the match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Its just how quickly we adapt the conditions, that's really matters as a team, because when you are playing back to back games, as a group you have to step forward and get used to the conditions, whenever you get practice sessions or probably get used to, I feel as a dominating team, you have to adapt really quick and that's what we were trying today, but unfortunately it didn't happen," Abhishek told the reporters after the match. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read - An Irish celebration, not as an Indian defeat; that’s how the Belfast upset should be remembered A poor batting display {{/usCountry}}

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India's star-studded batting line-up endured a forgettable outing as Ireland's bowlers struck at regular intervals to keep the visitors under constant pressure. Alongside impressive spells from Hollard and Moondra, left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys starred with figures of 3 for 28. India's new T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer, also had a disappointing start to his leadership stint, managing just three runs before being dismissed. Humphreys' performance was even more remarkable after he injured his hand while attempting a difficult caught-and-bowled chance off Axar Patel.

Despite requiring treatment and returning with his hand heavily strapped, the spinner completed his spell in style. He dismissed Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh in the 19th over to wrap up India's innings, sparking jubilant celebrations as his teammates rushed in to congratulate him on a match-winning display.

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