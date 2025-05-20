Abhishek Sharma ends silence, discloses post-game chat after fiery clash with Digvesh Rathi: ‘I spoke to him after…’

While the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium won’t have too much of an impact on how IPL 2025 shapes up, it did have one memorable moment as an on-field clash between Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi left fans wondering what words were exchanged between the pair that led to such a fiery altercation. Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi talk it out after their on-field altercation earlier in the day.(REUTERS)

The clash occurred after Abhishek had been dismissed by Rathi in the eighth over of SRH’s chase, receiving the now-notorious notebook sendoff that Rathi has employed against a number of big-name opponents throughout this tournament, developing it into a signature move. Abhishek reacted, and the two players had to be held back by their teammates and the umpires to

While the exact words swapped between the aggressive southpaw opener and the tricky right-arm spinner will remain a tightly-guarded mystery, Abhishek did confirm after the match that the tensions had settled down after the pair had the opportunity to swap words and put the altercation behind them after the match.

Speaking in the post-game presentation show, Abhishek confirmed: "I spoke to him after the game and it is all good now.” Cameras even captured the pair of players embracing each other as things calmed down after the end of the match, bringing a nice conclusion to this feisty chapter in IPL 2025.

Abhishek and Digvesh had also been spotted in conversation with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, who was seen in conversation with the pair at the end of the match. In addition, the two players were captured by cameras shaking hands and having a discussion, likely using that moment to put the moment behind them.

LSG out of contention for playoffs

Earlier in the day, Abhishek had played a match-winning knock that saw him put SRH in a strong position early in their big chase of 206. Abhishek scored a blistering 59(20) before finally holing out against Digvesh, setting the platform for SRH to go on and win despite the spinner’s pair of wickets.

“Chasing such a total we had a clear plan. If you ask any player who has been doing well for the team, chasing 200 plus something you should be able to win the powerplay. I wanted to express myself and if I do well, I know the team is gonna do well as well,” explained Abhishek post-match.

LSG’s tournament officially came to an end with this loss, meaning it comes down to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to decide the final team in the IPL 2025 playoffs.