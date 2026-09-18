Abhishek Sharma hits back at critics after 30-ball century: ‘One or two bad series won’t define us’

Abhishek Sharma answered his critics in style after questions were raised about his credentials following an underwhelming tour of the UK and Zimbabwe. The swashbuckling batter produced a Player of the Series-winning performance against Afghanistan, capped by a stunning 30-ball century in the third T20I as India completed a 3-0 whitewash. Across the three-match series, Abhishek scored 229 runs at an average of 76.33, once again showing why he remains one of the most dangerous batters in T20 cricket. He finished the series with 22 sixes and a staggering strike rate of 269.41, underlining the kind of impact he can have when he gets going. His explosive performances have also strengthened his case as one of India’s key T20 batting options.

Abhishek Sharma smashed 108 runs off 34 balls against Afghanistan. (Hindustan Times)

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Abhishek also backed India’s batting unit to bounce back from difficult phases, stressing that one or two poor series should not define the group. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, he said the focus remains on staying together, supporting each other and maintaining an aggressive approach regardless of the opposition.

"I've told in the first interview as well. We've been doing this last two years. One or two bad series won't define us as a batting department. We wanted to dominate throughout the whole year before the World Cup, no matter who the opposition is. I feel as a batter, sometimes you have up and downs. The most important thing is as a team we have to be together and support each other. That's how these innings happen," Abhishek said in the post-match presentation.

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Deep Dive What impact did Abhishek Sharma's performance against Afghanistan have on his career? Abhishek Sharma's explosive performance, including a 30-ball century, has solidified his status as one of India's key T20 batting options, showcasing his ability to bounce back from earlier criticism and poor series. Why does Abhishek Sharma believe that one or two bad series shouldn't define the Indian batting unit? Abhishek Sharma emphasizes the importance of teamwork and support during challenging times, asserting that the batting unit's overall performance over time is more significant than occasional poor series. How does Abhishek Sharma prepare to maintain his aggressive batting approach? Abhishek Sharma prepares by studying the opposition bowlers and strategizing how to utilize different phases of the innings, ensuring he is on the same page with the captain and coach.

{{^usCountry}} The star opener also spoke about the planning that goes into his aggressive approach, saying he spends time studying the opposition and working out how he wants to approach each phase of an innings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The star opener also spoke about the planning that goes into his aggressive approach, saying he spends time studying the opposition and working out how he wants to approach each phase of an innings. {{/usCountry}}

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"I feel it's all dependent on my process before every series. It's very particular for me, against who I play and their bowlers. How I'm going to utilise the powerplay. Who's going to bowl the powerplay, the 7th over, the 8th over. And the way I play, it's very important for the captain and the coach to be on your side. You have to get surety. I feel this is because of them as well," he said.

Also Read - Abhishek Sharma’s 30-ball blitz breaks Rohit Sharma’s record, smashes fastest T20I century among Test nations

“I just want to express myself”

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He also pointed to the attacking culture within the team, saying the players have been encouraged to dominate while giving themselves the freedom to express their game.

"I feel I don't want to restrict any area. It's just watch the ball and play according to it. It's very simple from day one. I just want to express myself. Just see the ball and hit the ball. You can't be sure you'll be doing well all the time but the culture we've developed in our team is to dominate and it's been going well so far," he concluded.