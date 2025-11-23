Abhishek Sharma in awe after partner-in-crime Travis Head sets Ashes ablaze in Perth: ‘Proper statement’

Looking at how one-and-a-half days went in the first Ashes between Australia and England at the Optus Stadium in Perth, not many gave the hosts a chance of chasing down the target of 205. Neither England nor Australia managed to breach the 200-run mark in the first three innings of the game; hence, it is no surprise that not many gave Australia a chance, especially looking at how they were bowled out for 132 just earlier in the day. However, Travis Head had different plans, smashing 123 runs as an opener. Australia's Travis Head walks off the field after his dismissal(AFP)

The left-handed batter's knock blew the wind out of England's sails, and Ben Stokes was left scratching his head for answers. The 31-year-old smashed a ton off 69 balls, and he eventually went back to the dressing room after scoring 123 off 83 balls with 16 fours and 4 sixes.

Head's knock was so special and impressive that even his SunRisers Hyderabad teammate Abhishek Sharma took notice. The young left-handed batter from Punjab took to Instagram Stories to show his appreciation towards Head, who has a knack for raising his game when the team needs it the most.

"When Trav gets going, it looks effortless. A top-class ton and a proper statement," Abhishek wrote on Instagram Stories as he shared a picture of Head.

The first Ashes Test concluded in two days as the spicy pitch in Perth offered a lot of assistance, and batters from both sides left much to be desired. England gained a lead of 40 runs in the first innings after bundling out Australia for 132.

England were going strong at 65/1 in the second innings, extending the lead to 95. However, it was then that Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc, reducing the visitors to 88/6 at one stage. Gus Atkinson played a cameo of 37 runs to help England go up to 164, setting a target of 205 runs for Australia.

In the end, the target didn't prove to be enough as Head made a mockery of the total and found support in Marnus Labuschagne, who scored a half-century as well.

Head comes out to open

Usman Khawaja walked off the field in the third innings, and this injury forced him not to come out to open. In his absence, Head came out alongside Jake Weatherald, and there was no looking back.

"We came off at the tea break, and we were umming and ahhing who to put up top, and Heady was like, 'I'll do it. I should do it'... I was like, 'Go for it'. So Trav took it on and played one of the great Ashes knocks," said Smith during the post-match presentation.

With the win in Perth, Australia gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and the two teams will now square off in a day-night Test in Brisbane, beginning December 4.