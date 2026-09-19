Abishek Porel granted bail in alleged rape case after spending over a month in jail: Report

Bengal cricketer Abishek Porel has been granted bail by a Chinsurah court in an alleged rape and criminal intimidation case after spending more than a month in jail. Porel, who has represented Delhi Capitals in the IPL, was arrested by police in Hooghly district last month following a complaint by a medical student. She alleged that Porel had sexual relations with her after promising to marry her. According to a report on ABP Ananda, Porel has been granted bail on Friday.

Abishek Porel gets bail in alleged rape, criminal intimidation case. (REUTERS)

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A young medical student from Karnataka lodged a complaint against Porel at Mogra police station on June 23, alleging that they had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years and had planned to get married. The woman also claimed that the two had travelled abroad together during their relationship, but alleged that Porel later denied their relationship, prompting her to approach the police.

According to her complaint, the two had also had a dispute around one-and-a-half years ago, which escalated to the police station. However, no formal complaint was filed at the time, she alleged. The matter was later raised again in the complaint filed on June 23.

Police registered a case against Porel under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides Sections 311 and 318 and other provisions of the BNS, as well as Sections 66 and 72 of the Information Technology Act.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman subsequently approached the Calcutta High Court, following which the court directed the police to arrest Porel. The court proceedings also involved allegations of criminal intimidation and other offences, besides the rape allegation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman subsequently approached the Calcutta High Court, following which the court directed the police to arrest Porel. The court proceedings also involved allegations of criminal intimidation and other offences, besides the rape allegation. {{/usCountry}}

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The high court had ordered police to arrest Porel and seize his electronic devices to prevent the dissemination of photographs of the complainant.

Earlier, Porel strongly denied the allegations against him, calling the complaints false, while police proceeded to produce him before the local court.

Porel played for Delhi Capitals in IPL

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Porel has been part of the Delhi Capitals setup in the Indian Premier League since 2023, making his debut for the franchise that year. He scored 108 runs in four innings for Capitals in the 2026 season. The wicketkeeper-batter made his first-class debut for Bengal during the 2021-22 season and has since established himself in the domestic circuit. Porel has played 32 first-class matches and 23 List A games for Bengal, gaining experience across both formats before making his mark in the IPL.