'About to explode': Ponting, Mark Taylor left fuming at stubborn AUS ploy after copping Bazball blitz in 5th Ashes Test

Just two days back, Australia were the happier camp at the Kennington Oval after folding England for just 283 runs on the first afternoon of the fifth and final Test. Early predictions of a win by already made by veterans of the game as Pat Cummins looked set to be the first visiting Australia captain to lead the side to a Ashes series win in England. And the probability remained on cards even as Australia survived from registering a first-innings deficit to gaining a slender lead of 12 runs. But the tourists were handed a major blow on Day 3 of the match in London as they copped another Bazball blitz leaving Australia to script a record chase or pray for another heavy spell of rain like in Manchester to save themselves from a loss.

Ricky Ponting was not at all impressed with Australia's tactic on Day 3 of 5th Test

England top-order looked in ravishing form on Saturday with back-to-back partnerships of 70 or more where Zak Crawley took the centre-stage yet again to emerge as the leading run-getter in the series before Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow further added to Australia's woes. England eventually raced away to 389 for nine at stumps with Australia yet to pick the final wicket.

Former Australia captains Ricky Ponting and Mark Taylor, who were fuming at the team's ploy, admitted that the visitors were put off line during that opening stand itself when Crawley and Ben Duckett took just 45 minutes to take control of the proceedings. Ponting, in particular, was left bemused at Australia's strategy to go fuller against Crawley, who has been susceptible to back of length deliveries on the fifth stump throughout the series.

“I think Ricky Ponting is just about to explode,” former England captain Nasser Hussain laughed. “Everyone in world cricket knows where to bowl to Zak Crawley … you bowl fifth stump, back of a length. They bowled on his pads, they bowled both sides of the wicket. They got it wrong and now they’re playing catch-up cricket. You can have as many theories as you want, but you’ve got to bowl better.”

Speaking at Lunch on Day 3, Ponting later told Sky Sports that Australia's inability to make use of the new ball gave England the chance to dominate the proceedings that nullify that slender lead early in the first session.

"Australia have been a bit all over the place, to be honest. I think what it has highlighted throughout the series is when you've got the new ball in hand, you'd better be ready to start and bowl your best delivery. If you don't - as we saw today - there is a boundary off the first ball, then 13 off the first over and the pressure is suddenly on the bowlers. That's what England are trying to do and create. Australia haven't been ready," he said.

Eventually it was the delivery on the fifth stump line that got Pat Cummins to dismiss Crawley in the second session of the day, but the damage was already done.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Taylor questioned why Aussies did not make the most of the Australian conditions at the Oval and bowl more bouncers.

“They haven’t bowled enough short ones at the right time to Zak Crawley,” Taylor said. “I would have loved to see Australia … set him on the back foot a little more. I’m surprised Australia haven’t tried to rock him back early, even with the brand new ball, a couple of short balls. It is a bit like an Australian pitch. There is bounce in it. I’m surprised Australia haven’t used that bounce," he said.

Australia have at least 378 runs to chase with England still having their last pair on Stuart Broad and James Anderson alive.

