'Absolutely flabbergasted': Kevin Pietersen lashes out at ECB over young star's omission from World Cup squad

England's preliminary squad for the 2023 World Cup was one that turned a few heads, primarily because its announcement confirmed that Ben Stokes was indeed coming out of retirement in the ODI format. Stokes, who is captain of the England Test team and remains a part of the T20I squad, had retired from the 50-over format in July 2022 stating that it was not possible for him to continue playing in all three formats.

Kevin Pietersen said that Harry Brook is too talented to be left out of the World Cup squad(Action Images via Reuters)

However, rumours started doing the rounds of Stokes considering coming out of retirement to play in the 2023 World Cup right after the Ashes this year. Sure enough, England ended up including Stokes in their preliminary squad for the World Cup which would play in their preceding ODI series as well.

Another notable feature of the squad was the fact that promising young batter Harry Brook was excluded. It meant that England chose between Stokes and Brook, with England head coach Luke Wright indicating that the former may play as a specialist batter so as to deal with his injury struggles. Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has said that he can't quite wrap his around the fact that the selectors have decided not to consider Brook for the World Cup.

“I'm absolutely flabbergasted that [Brook] cannot make England's World Cup squad because he is pure quality. I just cannot believe it,” said Pietersen on Sky Sports. “I saw this guy at Headingley two years ago when The Hundred took off and I immediately saw a superstar. I saw someone playing 360, who could hit the same balls over extra-cover or midwicket.”

It was Ben's call: Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler said that the call was entirely left to Stokes. "To be honest, it was Ben's call," Buttler said. "You all know Ben pretty well by now - I don't think anyone talking to him would persuade him."

"Ben is very much his own man, he makes his own decisions. I've played with him for a very long time, I'm good friends with him. Me badgering him and saying 'come back, come back' is not really the way things work with Ben. He very much makes up his own mind and decides," said Buttler.

