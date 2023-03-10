Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 to start on November 28

The Abu Dhabi T10 will return to the glorious Zayed Cricket Stadium for its seventh season later this year, taking place from Tuesday 28 November - Saturday 9 December. The dates were confirmed just two months on from Deccan Gladiators sealing a second successive title to crown another thrilling edition of cricket's fastest format.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Together with our partners at Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, we made a strategic commitment in 2019 to develop and deliver a truly international cricketing spectacle to showcase the fantastic city of Abu Dhabi to the wider world. The 2022 edition delivered our strongest player field to date and another imperious season of domestic and international spectator and viewership interest," said Matt Boucher, CEO - Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub.

"We remain steadfast in our ambitions and look forward to delivering another innovative and creative event for world cricket, while further consolidating Abu Dhabi's status as a world-class destination for the hosting of international sport.”

"Last year's Abu Dhabi T10 was the perfect mixture of cricket and entertainment," said T10 League Chairman Shaji Ul Mulk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"That came on the back of yet more expansion for the league as we introduced two new teams from the USA to the fold and, once again, welcomed some of the best players and coaches on the planet to the tournament. With the announcement of the upcoming dates for Season 7, we are looking forward to building on another successful year with an even bigger edition in 2023."

General Secretary of Emirates Cricket Board Mubashir Usmani said, “The Abu Dhabi T10 has established itself as an important fixture on the UAE Cricket calendar, and we extend our congratulations as they approach their 7th edition.”

“The T10 is an exciting format, one that provides our UAE players with a fantastic opportunity to continue growing their skill set, and we look forward to another world-class, highly engaging 12-day tournament. We wish the organisers, management, players, and the cricket-loving community an extremely enjoyable tournament.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 2023 Abu Dhabi T10 will be its fifth year hosted at Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, where the competition has flourished.

Since moving to the UAE capital, the Abu Dhabi T10 has firmly established itself as one of the standout events on both the emirates' sporting calendar and cricket's global schedule.

In 2022, yet another star-studded tournament saw West Indies star Nicholas Pooran and South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius top the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts, respectively.

Off the pitch, superstar singer Guru Randhawa closed out the 2022 Abu Dhabi T10 with his eye-catching performance that headlined the final night concert.

The 2023 Abu Dhabi T10 will follow the same format as its most recent edition and all eight teams that competed last season will compete for glory at Zayed Cricket Stadium later this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail