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‘Accept the mistake’: Virender Sehwag tells KKR to confront blunder as IPL 2026 crisis reaches breaking point

Virender Sehwag's comment came amid KKR incurring a winless run after five matches this IPL 2026 season.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 02:30 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Former India opener Virender Sehwag has sent a blunt message to the Kolkata Knight Riders after their loss to the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, urging them to admit their auction blunder in signing Australia all-rounder Cameron Green for INR 25.20 crore. The Australian was dismissed for a duck in the match.

KKR have yet to win a game in IPL 2026

Green became the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history when KKR spent nearly one-third of their purse to secure his services. However, in five matches so far, he has managed just 56 runs and one wicket, having not bowled in the first three games while managing a back injury.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag urged KKR to accept their mistake and drop Green for the next game. His comment came amid Kolkata incurring a winless run after five matches this season.

ALSO READ: Cameron Green slump sparks Andre Russell nostalgia, but KKR’s problem runs deeper

“If you had that much money and still bought these players, spending 25-27 crore on Cameron Green, then now he has become a liability. If you play him, he is not performing. If you don’t play him, people will question why you spent so much money and then benched him. But there is no shame in accepting a mistake. Just admit it, that you made a mistake by spending so much on Cameron Green. Drop him and try someone else. His bowling is not contributing much either, and it’s not like his presence is making the team combination look great because of both his batting and bowling," he said.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and CSK vs KKR.
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