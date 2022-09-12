'Acting yaad hai humein apki': Netizens troll Pakistani cricketer over explosive tweet on Shadab and Asif

Pakistani cricketers Shadab Khan and Asif Ali were castigated by Ahmad Shahzad for their fielding disasterclass against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded final of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka defied the odds to outclass title contenders Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium. Making sure the hosts recover from an awful start, Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a blinder of a knock against Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the summit clash of the continental tournament.

After Pakistan's comedy of errors became a major talking point, Pakistani cricketer Shahzad slammed Shadab and Asif on Twitter. "Boys, its as simple as "mera haiiiiiiii" or "its miiiiiiiiiine". This has happened multiple times this tournament," Shahzad tweeted. Taking cognisance of the post shared by the Pakistani cricketer, fans and followers of the game schooled Shahzad for his harsh tweet.

Pakistan's Shadab and Asif were involved in a freak head-on collision during the death overs. In a match where Pakistan failed to cash in on some easy chances, Shadab and Asif survived an injury scare after giving Rajapaksa a lifeline during the 19th over. Shadab and Asif collided with each other over a catch after Rajapaksa went for a big hoick near the deep mid-wicket region. Shadab and Asif not only dropped a dolly of a catch, but the Pakistani fielders also gifted Sri Lanka a boundary in the 19th over.

Talking about the Asia Cup final, Rajapaksa slammed 71 off 45 balls as Sri Lanka recovered from 58-5 to set a challenging total of 170-6 at the Dubai International Stadium. In reply, Babar-led Pakistan only mustered 147 in 20 overs as the Islanders secured the famous trophy for the sixth time on Sunday. Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa was named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics.

