Adam Gilchrist keeps reminding Rohit Sharma about playing 2027 World Cup, but his reaction keeps the suspense alive

Rohit Sharma, and most importantly, his fans, were on tenterhooks when the great man landed on Australian shores a week ago. He had not played international cricket since March, announced his retirement from Test cricket, got replaced as ODI captain despite winning the Champions Trophy and stared at an uncertain future. He did all that was in his power to ensure he succeeded in Australia. Lost 11 kilos, trained for three months straight, but also knew that despite all the hard work in the nets, match practice is a different beast altogether. Rohit found it out in a tough way, getting out for 8 in Perth and more so when he had to battle for each and every run on a testing Adelaide pitch, even as he scored a gritty fifty. Rohit Sharma batted like it was 2019 all over again(Reuters)

However, it all came to fruition on Saturday night at the Sydney as Rohit continued his love-affair at the SCG and made the day memorable for his fans by smashing the 33rd ODI century of his career and steering India to a comfortable nine-wicket win. The game may have been a dead rubber, but it had plenty on the line, including Rohit’s future, which for now is in safe hands. The world knows Rohit wants to give the 2027 World Cup a shot, and as long as he can perform, there’s no reason why he can’t be part of the 2027 World Cup.

Gilchrist tries to get a word out of Rohit but…

Adam Gilchrist, who had a great time reuniting with Rohit, reminiscing about their days at the Deccan Chargers, interviewed the Player of the Series twice. First, when Rohit and Virat Kohli spoke about their partnership right after the game and a few moments later, when Rohit walked up to collect the POTM and POTS award. Twice did Gilchrist remind Rohit about his aspirations for the 2027 World Cup, hoping to get a reaction out of him, but he did not succeed in his pursuit. Rohit remained quiet both times, refusing to utter even a single word, but instead just nodding his head.

Perhaps Rohit himself isn’t aware how long he can go. The chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, and head coach Gautam Gambhir have time and again reiterated that the 2027 World Cup is still two years away and committing Rohit, Kohli, or anyone else for that matter, wouldn’t be fair. Maybe. Just maybe, Rohit knows it too, and will take it one step at a time to prepare himself for the grand ODI extravaganza.

Rohit enjoyed a record-breaking day at the office. His 33rd ODI century was also his 50th in international cricket – 12 in Tests and five in T20Is. His unbeaten partnership of 168 runs with Kohli was their 19th century-plus partnership in ODIs, with more likely to come. Also, Rohit is just three sixes away from breaking Shahid Afridi's record for the most sixes in ODI cricket. Rohit's 121 not out is also his second century of the year, following his 119 against England in Cuttack. Besides Rohit, Kohli had a blast, too, becoming the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket, behind only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.