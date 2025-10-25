‘Don’t know if we will be coming back again’: Rohit Sharma all but confirms his and Virat Kohli’s Australia farewell

Rohit Sharma, who played an unbeaten knock of 121 runs in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, all but confirmed that he, along with Virat Kohli, won't make another trip to Australia. Heading into the three-match series, there was enough chatter about the duo and whether they have enough fight in them to travel to South Africa for the 2027 World Cup. The final ODI saw Rohit and Kohli putting on a vintage display as they formed an unbeaten stand of 168 for the second wicket as India chased down the target of 237 with nine wickets in hand and 69 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli formed an unbeaten 168-run stand in the third ODI against Australia. (AFP)

Immediately after sealing the win, Rohit and Virat spoke to Adam Gilchrist and Ravi Shastri on Fox Cricket, and it was then that the duo confirmed that the three-match series was their final assignment Down Under.

“I've always loved coming here. I enjoy playing cricket here in Australia. Fond memories of 2008 and a nice way to finish getting that knock and getting that win as well," said Rohit.

"I don't know if we'll be coming back to Australia, but it was fun all these years that we played here. You know, a lot of good memories, bad memories, but all in all I'll take the cricket that I played here,” he added.

Both Rohit and Virat have had a long, loving relationship with Australia, and the country saw the duo scoring runs for fun, especially in the 50-over format; hence, it was fitting that the two stalwarts bowed out on a high. The duo witnessed a lot of cheering throughout the three matches as Australia came to a standstill.

There was enough euphoria around the two as soon as they landed Down Under. In all the training sessions, the fans constantly came up to them, and the duo obliged by taking the time to give autographs.

Speaking of Rohit, he was adjudged as Player of the Series for his haul of 202 runs in the three-match contest.

Kohli and Rohit thank Australia

The two stalwarts of the game also thanked the Australian audience for showing their support throughout. It must be stated that Rohit was part of India's Tri-Series win in 2008 when India defeated the Ricky Ponting-led side. On the other hand, Kohli played his first ODI series in Australia in 2012

“We want to say thank you as well. I mean, we've loved coming to this country and playing in front of such big crowds. And yeah, we've played some of our best cricket here as well. So thank you very much for welcoming us so well,” said Rohit.

Kohli kept it short and simple as he thanked the audience for showering him and Rohit with all the applause in the world.

“Thank you, Australia. Thank you,” concluded Kohli.